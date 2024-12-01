Sex and the City star's daughter makes glittering Debutantes Ball debut

Nicole Ari Parker Kodjoe's daughter, Sophie, looked every inch the belle of the ball on Saturday evening as she made her glittering debut at Le Bal des Débutantes.

The 19-year-old was among 21 accomplished young women from noteworthy families stepping into the limelight at the Shangri-La Paris.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Sophie donned an Oscar de la Renta dress

For the dazzling occasion, Sophie rocked a strapless plum-hued dress from Oscar de la Renta complete with a fitted bodice and a balloon skirt. Her sculptural frock featured swathes of rippling fabric and a chic leg split for an edgy twist.

The youngster spruced up her look with a shimmering gold cuff necklace and a pair of matching gold drop earrings. She wore her raven tresses in an stylish updo and finished off her look with a palette of radiance-boosting makeup.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Sophie was joined at the ball by Toussaint Pierre-Vargas

Her date for the evening was Toussaint Pierre-Vargas, who comes from the USA/Brasil. Echoing Sophie's sartorial elegance, Toussaint donned white-tie attire.

Sophie is the daughter of And Just Like That... star Nicole Ari Parker and Austrian-born German actor, Boris Kodjoe. The couple are also doting parents to a son called Nicholas, 17.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Nicole Ari Parker looked every inch the proud mum as she posed with her daughter

Despite hailing from a famous family with ties in the world of acting and modelling, Sophie hasn't set her sight on a career in the limelight just yet. She currently divides her time between Ghana, Germany and the US.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Sophie enjoying a dance with her father

Sophie joined a galaxy of debs including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter, Apple, and Sophie Loren's granddaughter, Lucia.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Apple looked radiant in blue

The debs are all aged between 17-21 years and are chosen from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the US to celebrate tradition, philanthropy, and style, all while raising funds for charity.

Le Bal des Débutantes 2024 This year's debutantes and their cavaliers revealed... Lucia Ponti & Cavalier: Count Alberico di Carpegna Brivio

Oona Finch & Cavalier: Count Ascanio di Carpegna Brivio

Madelyn Netto & Cavalier: William Dejoux

H.R.H Princess Eugenia de Bourbon & Cavalier: H.I.R.H. Archduke of Austria Karl-Konstantin Habsburg-Lothringen

Aliénor Loppin de Montmart & Cavalier: Count Rodolphe de Hemricourt Grunne

Rysa Panday & Cavalier: Maarish Hinduja

Ella Yam & Cavalier: Harris Husain

Apollonie Halard & Cavalier: Gabriel de Kergorlay

Cornelia Manou & Cavalier: Leon Manos

Sofía Yadigaroglu & Cavalier: Konstantinos Manos

Olivia Meijer & Cavalier: Antonius Meijer

Marilia Vamvakidi & Cavalier: Prince Alexis Obolensky

Peyton Spaht & Cavalier: H.R.H Prince Constantin d’Orléans

Sophie Kodjoe & Cavalier: Toussaint Pierre-Vargas

Isabel de Poligny & Cavalier: Count Nicolas de Poligny

Sienna Gallienne & Cavalier: Beltran Remiro Imaz

Angel Zhang & Cavalier: Daniel Zhang

Mina Muniz Tschape & Cavalier: Zhining Zhao

This year, the focus was shared between two charities; the cardiology research unit ARCFA of Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital, which improves the quality of care for children with heart defects all over the world, and the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, which provides advanced pediatric care, with special emphasis on pediatric cardiovascular problems, childhood cancers, organ transplantation, complex breathing problems, genetic disorders, and challenges associated with premature birth.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Cornelia Manou wowed in a Celia Kritarioti gown

The glittering spectacle was also attended by royalty in the form of HRH Princess Eugenia de Borbon Vargas who put on a playful display during the catwalk presentation.

Accompanied by H.I.R.H. Archduke of Austria Karl-Konstantin Habsburg-Lothringen of Hungary, the princess looked sublime in a pastel blue strapless dress designed by Carolina Herrera. She wore a glittering heirloom tiara to highlight her royal roots.

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Princess Eugenia posing at the ball

Vargas is Spanish, the daughter of HRH Prince Luis Alfonso, Duc d'Anjou, who would be in line for the French throne if the monarchy had not been abolished.