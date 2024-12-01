Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sex and the City star's daughter makes glittering Debutantes Ball debut
Sophie Kodjoe with date Toussaint Pierre-Vargas at Bal des Debutantes© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage

Sophie Kodjoe wowed in a sculptural plum dress

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
36 minutes ago
Nicole Ari Parker Kodjoe's daughter, Sophie, looked every inch the belle of the ball on Saturday evening as she made her glittering debut at Le Bal des Débutantes.

The 19-year-old was among 21 accomplished young women from noteworthy families stepping into the limelight at the Shangri-La Paris.

Sophie Kodjoe in Oscar de la Renta at Bal des Debutantes© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage
Sophie donned an Oscar de la Renta dress

For the dazzling occasion, Sophie rocked a strapless plum-hued dress from Oscar de la Renta complete with a fitted bodice and a balloon skirt. Her sculptural frock featured swathes of rippling fabric and a chic leg split for an edgy twist.

The youngster spruced up her look with a shimmering gold cuff necklace and a pair of matching gold drop earrings. She wore her raven tresses in an stylish updo and finished off her look with a palette of radiance-boosting makeup.

Sophie Kodjo with Toussaint Pierre-Vargas at Bal des Debutantes© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage
Sophie was joined at the ball by Toussaint Pierre-Vargas

Her date for the evening was Toussaint Pierre-Vargas, who comes from the USA/Brasil. Echoing Sophie's sartorial elegance, Toussaint donned white-tie attire.

Sophie is the daughter of And Just Like That... star Nicole Ari Parker and Austrian-born German actor, Boris Kodjoe. The couple are also doting parents to a son called Nicholas, 17.

Nicole Art Parker from SATC with daughter Sophie Kodjoe© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage
Nicole Ari Parker looked every inch the proud mum as she posed with her daughter

Despite hailing from a famous family with ties in the world of acting and modelling, Sophie hasn't set her sight on a career in the limelight just yet. She currently divides her time between Ghana, Germany and the US.

Sophie Kodjoe father daughter dance with dad© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage
Sophie enjoying a dance with her father

Sophie joined a galaxy of debs including Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter, Apple, and Sophie Loren's granddaughter, Lucia.

Apple Martin posing at Bal Des Debutantes© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage
Apple looked radiant in blue

The debs are all aged between 17-21 years and are chosen from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the US to celebrate tradition, philanthropy, and style, all while raising funds for charity.

Le Bal des Débutantes 2024

This year's debutantes and their cavaliers revealed...

  • Lucia Ponti & Cavalier: Count Alberico di Carpegna Brivio
  • Oona Finch & Cavalier: Count Ascanio di Carpegna Brivio
  • Madelyn Netto & Cavalier: William Dejoux
  • H.R.H Princess Eugenia de Bourbon & Cavalier: H.I.R.H. Archduke of Austria Karl-Konstantin Habsburg-Lothringen
  • Aliénor Loppin de Montmart & Cavalier: Count Rodolphe de Hemricourt Grunne
  • Rysa Panday & Cavalier: Maarish Hinduja
  • Ella Yam & Cavalier: Harris Husain
  • Apollonie Halard & Cavalier: Gabriel de Kergorlay
  • Cornelia Manou & Cavalier: Leon Manos
  • Sofía Yadigaroglu & Cavalier: Konstantinos Manos
  • Olivia Meijer & Cavalier: Antonius Meijer
  • Marilia Vamvakidi & Cavalier: Prince Alexis Obolensky
  • Peyton Spaht & Cavalier: H.R.H Prince Constantin d’Orléans
  • Sophie Kodjoe & Cavalier: Toussaint Pierre-Vargas
  • Isabel de Poligny & Cavalier: Count Nicolas de Poligny
  • Sienna Gallienne & Cavalier: Beltran Remiro Imaz
  • Angel Zhang & Cavalier: Daniel Zhang
  • Mina Muniz Tschape & Cavalier: Zhining Zhao

This year, the focus was shared between two charities; the cardiology research unit ARCFA of Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital, which improves the quality of care for children with heart defects all over the world, and the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, which provides advanced pediatric care, with special emphasis on pediatric cardiovascular problems, childhood cancers, organ transplantation, complex breathing problems, genetic disorders, and challenges associated with premature birth.

Cornelia Manou with Leon Manos© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage
Cornelia Manou wowed in a Celia Kritarioti gown

The glittering spectacle was also attended by royalty in the form of HRH Princess Eugenia de Borbon Vargas who put on a playful display during the catwalk presentation.

Accompanied by H.I.R.H. Archduke of Austria Karl-Konstantin Habsburg-Lothringen of Hungary, the princess looked sublime in a pastel blue strapless dress designed by Carolina Herrera. She wore a glittering heirloom tiara to highlight her royal roots.

H.R.H Princess Eugenia de Bourbon posing at Debs Ball© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage
Princess Eugenia posing at the ball

Vargas is Spanish, the daughter of HRH Prince Luis Alfonso, Duc d'Anjou, who would be in line for the French throne if the monarchy had not been abolished.

