Best dressed stars and socialites at The Débutante Ball 2024: Lucia Ponti, Apple Martin, Sophie Kodjoe and more

A constellation of radiant débutantes slipped into the opulent Shangri-La Paris on Saturday evening, their beauty lighting up the ballroom where high fashion waltzed with classic elegance.
Le Bal des Débutantes, orchestrated annually by Ophélie Renouard, unites 21 accomplished young women from noteworthy families. The debs, aged between 17-21 years old, are chosen from Europe, Asia, Africa, and the US to celebrate tradition, philanthropy, and style, all while raising funds for charity.
This year, the focus was shared between two charities; the cardiology research unit ARCFA of Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital, which improves the quality of care for children with heart defects all over the world, and the Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital, which provides advanced pediatric care, with special emphasis on pediatric cardiovascular problems, childhood cancers, organ transplantation, complex breathing problems, genetic disorders, and challenges associated with premature birth.
The year's fashion was a dazzling affair with crystal-dusted bodices, cascading skirts, and avant-garde silhouettes contributing to the sartorial magic. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter Apple made her glittering debut in a Cinderally blue dress, while Lucia Ponti - the granddaughter of legendary screen star Sophia Loren - looked breathtaking in a strapless Armani number.
So who are this year's diamonds of the season? Keep scrolling to meet the 2024 débutantes.
Apple Martin
Apple Martin made a surprise appearance at the Debutante Ball this year.
The blonde beauty, 20, wore a tiered, ruffled dress designed by Valentino's Alessandro Michele, which took 750 hours of hard work to complete.
Apple's noble date
Chris and Gwyneth's daughter was accompanied to the ball by Leo Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck from the Austro-Hungarian noble family House of Henckel von Donnersmarck.
He is the son of film director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck and Christiane Asschenfeldt, the first International Executive Director of Creative Commons.
Lucia Ponti
The granddaughter of the legendary screen star Sophia Loren, Lucia Ponti made her big debut on the social scene in style.
Lucia, a student at Brown University, lives in Los Angeles with her famous family. She was dressed Armani, one of her grandmother's friends in a nod to her heritage. Her date was also Italian; Count Alberico di Carpegna Brivio walked her down the runway.
Sophie Kodjoe
Sophie Kodjoe is the daughter of And Just Like That... star Nicole Ari Parker. While both her parents are models and actors, the youngster has no firm career plans yet.
She divides her time between Ghana, Germany and the US. Her galant date was Toussaint Pierre-Vargas, who comes from the USA/Brasil.
HRH Princess Eugenia de Borbon
The sole royal member of the line-up this year, HRH Princess Eugenia de Borbon put on a playful display during the catwalk presentation.
Accompanied by H.I.R.H. Archduke of Austria Karl-Konstantin Habsburg-Lothringen of Hungary, the princess looked gorgeous in a pastel blue strapless dress designed by Carolina Herrera. She wore a glittering heirloom tiara to highlight her royal roots.
Olivia Meijer
Holland-born Olivia Meijer Albada looked gorgeous in a glittering strapless design, adorning herself in sparkling diamonds. Her date for the evening was Antonius Meijer, her brother.
Her family is known for their work in real estate and wine - they own the French vineyard Chateau Giscours. They live in Athens but Olivia is studying in Madrid.
Oona Finch
British debs Oona Finch's name might be familiar. That's because the London-based socialite is the granddaughter of iconic actor Peter Finch.
Dressed in an elegant Chanel design with a frothy tulle skirt paired with dazzling drop earrings, she arrived arm-in-arm with Count Ascanio di Carpegna Brivio, who comes from Italy.
Chris Martin watching daughter Apple
Proud papa Chris Martin couldn't hide his glee as he watched the catwalk presentation. His daughter Apple is an honorary debutante this year, following in the footsteps of Ava Phillippe - Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter - and Emily in Paris star Lily Collins before her.
Gwyneth Paltrow in the audience
Naturally, Apple's mother Gwyneth Paltrow was also in attendance, cheering the young debs on from the sidelines. The A-list actress joined her ex-husband - with whom she also shares a son named Moses - at the prestigious event.
