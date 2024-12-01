Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's pride at daughter Apple's shining moment: EXCLUSIVE

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were every inch the proud parents as they watched their daughter Apple, 20, make her societal debut at Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris on Saturday night.

Hand chosen as one of the diamonds of the season, Apple joined a fleet of young women at the exclusive invitation-only ball which celebrates talent, personal achievement and philanthropy.

Apple stepped into the spotlight wearing custom Valentino - a dress which took 750 hours to craft its six rippling tiers of ruffled silk plissé chiffon.

Keep scrolling to see the best moments…

Chris clapped and cheered for his daughter, who looked breathtaking in her bow-adorned baby blue gown, designed by Alessandro Michele. © Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Apple recieved a rapturous applause from her dad

Beaming with pride, Yellow hitmaker Chris smiled at his daughter as she fondly blew him a kiss. Apple's mother Gwyneth looked equally proud, smiling across the table at the Shangri-La hotel Paris. © Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Apple blew a kiss to her dad Chris, who beamed at her

Goop founder Gwyneth shared a sweet mother-daughter moment with her belle of the ball, cradling her lookalike daughter before she graced the ballroom dance floor. © Instagram Gwyneth cradled her daughter

Chris and Gwyneth's daughter was accompanied to the ball by Leo Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck from the Austro-Hungarian noble family House of Henckel von Donnersmarck. © Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Apple was the belle of the ball

As they walked hand-in-hand into the heart of the ball, proud dad Chris looked up at his daughter lovingly. © Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Proud father Chris could be seen smiling at his daughter

Le bal des Débutates was a family affair for Apple, who also had her grandmother, Blythe Danner, and her younger brother Moses in attendance to watch her shining moment. © Instagram Gwyneth, Moses, Blythe and Chris dressed to the nines to support Apple's shining moment

Gywneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's relationship

Gwyneth and Chris split in 2014 after twelve years of marriage and welcoming two children together, daughter Apple and their son, Moses, 18. Despite ending their marriage, the former couple continued to co-parent their children and remain an incredibly close-knit family.

Reflecting on her decision to separate from the Coldplay frontman, Gwyneth wrote in a heartfelt essay for British Vogue: "We were close, though we never fully settled into being a couple. We just didn’t quite fit together. There was always a bit of unease and unrest. But man, did we love our children."

Their joint statement announcing their divorce was shared on the Goop website in 2014.

"It is with hearts full of sadness that we have decided to separate. We have come to the conclusion that while we love each other very much, we will remain separate. We are, however, and always will be a family, and in many ways are closer than we have ever been."