Kim Kardashian channels Bianca Censori in risqué new photos

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to pushing the boat out when it comes to fashion, whether she's causing controversy in Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress or turning heads in Balenciaga.

But since her ex-husband Kanye West married Bianca Censori, the media has been captivated — and at many times shocked — by his latest bride's street style. No matter the weather conditions, Bianca seems more than happy wearing risqué looks, whether she's carrying a pillow to cover herself up, or leaving little to the imagination in sheer, skintight clothes.

© @kimkardashian Instagram Kim shared her unusual look to Instagram

Kim's latest look certainly caused her fans to compare the duo, as she shared photos of herself getting active in eyebrow raising clothes. The billionaire was riding an e-bike out late at night, sharing blurry photos of her adventures.

© @kimkardashian Instagram Kim donned a bodysuit and sheer tights for her adventure

But her outfit caused the most conversation, as she straddled the electric bicycle wearing a sheer white, high-legged bodysuit with a thong gusset. She wore shimmering stockings, a helmet, a white ski mask, gloves and white stiletto pumps to complete the look.

She captioned the photo carousel on Instagram: "enjoy the ride," as she followed a dark road on her cycle and posed.

© @kimkardashian Instagram The SKIMS entrepreneur shared a number of blurry photos

Fans had a mixed response to the eye-popping photoshoot, as people couldn't believe the star would actively wear those clothes on a bike ride.

© @kimkardashian Instagram She donned heels as she road her electric bike

"Kim, that’s not what people wear when they ride," one fan joked, while another person added: "Y'all acting like she doesn't always dress this way."

Another fan quipped: "I love Kim but you can’t tell me she knows how to ride that thing."

© Getty Images Kanye West and Bianca Censori

A number of people compared the star's outfit to that of what Bianca might wear, with one person commenting: "Bianka (sic), what are you doing there? Dressed?!"

Someone else added: "Dressed like her ex's new wife."

© Instagram Bianca's style has changed since marrying Kanye

While many compared the two women's sense of style, this isn't the first time they've shown similar taste in clothes or hair.

© @kimkardashian Kim paired the slick haircut with her classic SKIMS and Balenciaga combo

Kim loves to experiment with her looks, trading her usual sleek black tresses for a messier hairdo. She wore short pink hair, slicked back while her roots remained dark, sharing photos back in May. She paired the new do with black SKIMS shapewear and Balenciaga thigh high boots.

Fans claimed the look was: "straight outta Censori’s playbook", with one person stating: "I couldn't tell if this was his ex wife or his current wife.

Kanye has a history of dressing the women he dates that goes past Kim and Bianca. He famously dressed Julia Fox while they were dating, and Amber Rose long before that.

Kim famously credited her ex-husband as changing "everything" in 2016, reflecting: "I mean, back in the day I thought I had the best style. I look back at outfits and I’m, like, mortified."