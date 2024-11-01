Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kardashian Halloween costumes 2024: Unrecognisable Kim, North West & more
north west, kim, khloe, kourtney kardashian, kendall and kylie jenner in black© Getty

The Kardashians' wild Halloween 2024 costumes: Unrecognisable Kim, North West and more

The Kardashians went full out for Halloween, from Kourtney and Travis Barker to Kylie Jenner

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Kardashians love to go all out for a special occasion and Halloween is no exception to the rule. 

Halloween is the time when Hollywood's best dressed step out in their most creative costumes and Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe take the holiday seriously with extravagant looks that take hours of preparation and the input of hair and makeup artists.

In past years, the reality TV stars and businesswomen have taken on iconic personas from Marilyn Monroe to Cleopatra. Join HELLO! in exploring what the famous family dressed up as this year…

North West

North West dressed as Tiana from Disney's The Princess and the Frog © TikTok
North West dressed as Tiana from Disney's The Princess and the Frog

Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter, North, 11, was the sweetest Disney princess as she dressed up as Tiana from The Princess and the Frog complete with a pale green gown and tiara.

Kim

The Skims founder, 44, was the most unrecognizable in her Halloween costume. Kim opted for a skintight bodysuit with a prosthetic headpiece, tail, and claws for her Albino Alligator look inspired by the 1996 movie.

Kourtney

Kourtney and Travis dressed as Morticia and Gomez Addams© Instagram
Kourtney and Travis were an impeccable Morticia and Gomez duo

"How long has it been since we’ve waltzed?," asked Kourtney as she and her husband Travis Barker dressed up as two icons of black comedy movies - Morticia and Gomez Addams.

Khloe

Khloe dressed as a cat with her niece Dream© Instagram
Khloe dressed as a cat with her niece Dream

The Good American Founder, 40, opted for a more classic look as she dressed up as a cat to match with her niece Dream, seven. Khloe's look featured an apt catsuit with face paint and furry ears.

Dream

Dream kardashian in lakers kit© Instagram
Dream's costume was a nod to the late athlete

Rob's daughter Dream whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna opted for an outfit change when she paid tribute to the late sportsman Kobe Bryant by wearing a Lakers basketball uniform.

Kylie Jenner

The Kylie Cosmetics founder rocked not one or two but three Halloween costumes. Kylie copied Demi Moore in the movie poster for 1996's Striptease but the star of the show was her Barbarella look featuring a chainmail top and voluminous honey blonde wig.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall dressed as Lizzie McGuire© Instagram
Kendall dressed as Lizzie McGuire

North West wasn't the only one to take Disney for inspiration. Kendall twinned with Kylie for a cameo as one half of the singing duo Lizzie McGuire and Isabella Parigi from 2003's The Lizzie McGuire movie. This is what Halloween costume dreams are made of.

Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner dressed as Jack Skellington© Instagram
Kris Jenner channeled Tim Burton's best-loved character

Nothing says Halloween like Tim Burton. The Kardashian matriarch dressed as Jack Skellington of the 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas. Kris looked unrecognizable in a full face paint and striped suit ensemble.

