The Kardashians' wild Halloween 2024 costumes: Unrecognisable Kim, North West and more

The Kardashians love to go all out for a special occasion and Halloween is no exception to the rule.

Halloween is the time when Hollywood's best dressed step out in their most creative costumes and Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe take the holiday seriously with extravagant looks that take hours of preparation and the input of hair and makeup artists.

In past years, the reality TV stars and businesswomen have taken on iconic personas from Marilyn Monroe to Cleopatra. Join HELLO! in exploring what the famous family dressed up as this year…

1 8 North West © TikTok North West dressed as Tiana from Disney's The Princess and the Frog Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter, North, 11, was the sweetest Disney princess as she dressed up as Tiana from The Princess and the Frog complete with a pale green gown and tiara.

2 8 Kim View post on Instagram The Skims founder, 44, was the most unrecognizable in her Halloween costume. Kim opted for a skintight bodysuit with a prosthetic headpiece, tail, and claws for her Albino Alligator look inspired by the 1996 movie.

3 8 Kourtney © Instagram Kourtney and Travis were an impeccable Morticia and Gomez duo "How long has it been since we’ve waltzed?," asked Kourtney as she and her husband Travis Barker dressed up as two icons of black comedy movies - Morticia and Gomez Addams.

4 8 Khloe © Instagram Khloe dressed as a cat with her niece Dream The Good American Founder, 40, opted for a more classic look as she dressed up as a cat to match with her niece Dream, seven. Khloe's look featured an apt catsuit with face paint and furry ears.

5 8 Dream © Instagram Dream's costume was a nod to the late athlete Rob's daughter Dream whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna opted for an outfit change when she paid tribute to the late sportsman Kobe Bryant by wearing a Lakers basketball uniform.

6 8 Kylie Jenner View post on Instagram The Kylie Cosmetics founder rocked not one or two but three Halloween costumes. Kylie copied Demi Moore in the movie poster for 1996's Striptease but the star of the show was her Barbarella look featuring a chainmail top and voluminous honey blonde wig.

7 8 Kendall Jenner © Instagram Kendall dressed as Lizzie McGuire North West wasn't the only one to take Disney for inspiration. Kendall twinned with Kylie for a cameo as one half of the singing duo Lizzie McGuire and Isabella Parigi from 2003's The Lizzie McGuire movie. This is what Halloween costume dreams are made of.