The Kardashians' wild Halloween 2024 costumes: Unrecognisable Kim, North West and more

The Kardashians love to go all out for a special occasion and Halloween is no exception to the rule.
Halloween is the time when Hollywood's best dressed step out in their most creative costumes and Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe take the holiday seriously with extravagant looks that take hours of preparation and the input of hair and makeup artists.
In past years, the reality TV stars and businesswomen have taken on iconic personas from Marilyn Monroe to Cleopatra. Join HELLO! in exploring what the famous family dressed up as this year…
North West
Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter, North, 11, was the sweetest Disney princess as she dressed up as Tiana from The Princess and the Frog complete with a pale green gown and tiara.
The Skims founder, 44, was the most unrecognizable in her Halloween costume. Kim opted for a skintight bodysuit with a prosthetic headpiece, tail, and claws for her Albino Alligator look inspired by the 1996 movie.
Kourtney
"How long has it been since we’ve waltzed?," asked Kourtney as she and her husband Travis Barker dressed up as two icons of black comedy movies - Morticia and Gomez Addams.
Khloe
The Good American Founder, 40, opted for a more classic look as she dressed up as a cat to match with her niece Dream, seven. Khloe's look featured an apt catsuit with face paint and furry ears.
Dream
Rob's daughter Dream whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna opted for an outfit change when she paid tribute to the late sportsman Kobe Bryant by wearing a Lakers basketball uniform.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder rocked not one or two but three Halloween costumes. Kylie copied Demi Moore in the movie poster for 1996's Striptease but the star of the show was her Barbarella look featuring a chainmail top and voluminous honey blonde wig.
Kendall Jenner
North West wasn't the only one to take Disney for inspiration. Kendall twinned with Kylie for a cameo as one half of the singing duo Lizzie McGuire and Isabella Parigi from 2003's The Lizzie McGuire movie. This is what Halloween costume dreams are made of.
Nothing says Halloween like Tim Burton. The Kardashian matriarch dressed as Jack Skellington of the 1993 film The Nightmare Before Christmas.Kris looked unrecognizable in a full face paint and striped suit ensemble.
