Alicia Vikander glitters on rare public outing with Michael Fassbender amid increasingly private life

Alicia Vikander was a glittering goddess in a green gown as she stepped out at the 27th British Independent Film Awards on Sunday night, joining her husband Michael Fassbender on the red carpet.

Storm Darragh struck the couple upon leaving the glitzy awards ceremony, with the Hollywood stars caught in the wind as they exited the Camden Roundhouse and slipped into a black cab.

© BACKGRID Alicia glittered in a lime green dress as she braved the storm to leave the British Independent Film Awards

Despite the storm, the Swedish actress looked sublime in her sparkling gown, complete with a rippling ruffled hem, elegant thigh slit and a lime green underskirt. Meanwhile, Michael looked suitably dapper in a black suit and tie with a crisp white shirt.

© BACKGRID Michael looked equally dapper in a black suit

The occasion marked a rare outing for the notoriously private couple, who have stepped away from the limelight even more so since becoming parents.

Alica Vikander and Michael Fassbender's private love story

It's been seven years since the Hollywood sweethearts tied the knot on a balmy evening in Ibiza in 2017.

They welcomed a son in early 2021, and after a "marathon" nine months, quietly welcomed their second child earlier this year. Alicia and Michael's meet-cute occurred on the set of the film The Light Between Oceans in 2014.

© Samir Hussein The couple welcomed their second child together earlier this year

They dated for three years before tying the knot, and have remained fiercely private about their relationship and children ever since. The actress sat down for Elle with fellow thespian Taylor Russell to chat all about acting and motherhood after the release of their film, Firebrand.

Referring to her second pregnancy, Alicia explained in the interview: "All women have such different experiences, and going through it a second time was definitely harder for me."

© Getty The couple found love in 2014

She continued: "But I think training made it easier. Going through those nine months is like a marathon, so it does help if you're strong going into it. It's so physically demanding, and I have so much admiration for any woman who has done it."

The couple have never shared their children's names, and despite their lives being so embroiled in the spotlight, they are choosing to raise them far away from it.