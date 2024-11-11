Gavin Rossdale's girlfriend commands attention in see-through outfit in rare joint appearance

Gavin Rossdale's girlfriend Xhoana X turned heads in an outfit that commanded attention when she accompanied him to the 2024 MTV EMAs on Sunday.

The Bush frontman, 59, was overshadowed by Xhoana, who wore a revealing black dress that exposed most of her body.

Xhoana, 40, left little to the imagination in a dress that featured a spider-web-style design with several cut-outs across her torso and a see-through midi skirt that exposed her underwear.

She added elbow-length black leather gloves, dark smokey eyes, and bold red lipstick that popped against her porcelain skin and blonde hair.

Gavin, meanwhile, rocked a see-through T-shirt and a pair of baggy pants that were decorated with faint, white dots.

Gavin and Xhoana started dating in August of last year, but it wasn't until March that he confirmed their relationship with a post on Instagram.

Shortly after her milestone 40th birthday in February, he took to the app and shared a photo of the two enjoying dinner together and wrote: "Hey finally got to have a birthday dinner with my girl @xhoana_x here's to a year filled with magic for you."

Although it was the first time Gavin had shared a picture of his girlfriend on his account, Xhoana has been posting snaps of the new couple since January 2024, revealing the pair attended a wedding together and sharing cute selfies they had taken.

Gavin and Xhoana made their first major public appearance together in March at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Gavin shared another photo of them dressed up for the event, writing: "Fun night in Hollywood for the @iheartradio awards! Saw some good friends. Watched some Excellent Performances."

On August 7, Gavin marked the couple's first anniversary with another sweet post on Instagram, sharing a loved-up photo with Xhoana – a red-filtered selfie of the pair sharing a kiss, followed by an unedited version of the cute snap.

"Happy anniversary my love," Gavin wrote next to a black heart emoji, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

First and foremost was Gavin's daughter Daisy Lowe, who he shares with ex Pearl Lowe, who wrote: "Awwww happy anniversary," with a red heart and fire emoji.

Others followed suit with: "Happy for you man. You are a good dude. Keep rocking!" and: "So much love for Gavin and Xhoana," as well as: "Happiest anniversary to a beautiful couple."

In addition to Daisy, 35, who is a mom to daughter Ivy, one, Gavin also shares three sons with ex-wife Gwen Stefani: Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10. The former couple were married for almost 12 years and split in 2015.

In March, Gavin appeared on the Amy & T.J. podcast and admitted that he felt a deep sense of "shame" when his marriage broke down.

"I never thought I'd ever get divorced. So there's a simple shame in my life," he explained.

"I feel bad for my kids, that's it," he continued, noting that both of his parents had been married three times. "I wish I could have found a way to not have that in their lives.

"It wasn't fun for me to come from a broken home… It can be quite debilitating for kids… the overriding things is you don't want to let your kids down."