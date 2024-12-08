Saoirse Ronan leads the best dressed at the 27th British Independent Film Awards

The 27th British Independent Film Awards brought out a dazzling array of stars, with Saoirse Ronan taking centre stage as a style icon in an ensemble that radiated sophistication. The event, held at The Roundhouse in London, celebrated the crème de la crème of British cinema, but it was the red carpet that stole the show with its high-octane glamour. From shimmering metallics to classic monochromes, here are the looks that left a lasting impression.

© Neil Mockford Saoirse Ronan Saoirse commanded attention in a breathtaking midnight blue gown that combined texture and elegance in perfect harmony. The floor-length dress featured an intricately woven fabric that shimmered under the lights, with a subtle cape detail adding an ethereal touch. Keeping her accessories minimal, Saoirse let the gown take center stage, pairing it with sleek stud earrings and a sophisticated updo that framed her face beautifully.

© Neil Mockford Alicia Vikander Alicia sparkled in a dazzling green sequin gown that seemed to capture the essence of old Hollywood glamour. The plunging neckline added a modern edge to the timeless silhouette, while the cascading ruffles along the high slit brought an element of drama. Alicia completed the look with statement earrings and soft waves, exuding effortless grace.

© Samir Hussein Jessie Buckley Jessie opted for an avant-garde approach in a structured white ensemble that turned heads for its bold design. The look featured voluminous sleeves, a cinched waist, and flowing wide-leg trousers, striking the perfect balance between contemporary and classic. Jessie’s sleek black bob and deep berry lip provided the ideal contrast, ensuring all eyes were on her.

© Neil Mockford Maria Bakalova Maria brought a playful touch to the red carpet in a navy polka-dot gown that perfectly married vintage charm with a youthful vibe. The strapless dress featured a cinched waist and a full skirt that flared out elegantly, while her red lip and wavy hair added a pop of classic beauty to the look. White strappy sandals completed the outfit, enhancing its timeless appeal.