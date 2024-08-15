Joan Collins glows in bold swimsuit and mini shorts on extravagant yacht

Actress and author Joan Collins looked positively radiant on Wednesday as she jumped on board a lavish yacht.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 91-year-old uploaded a bronzed video of herself beaming from ear to ear as she laughed and joked with friends. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Joan Collins dazzles on yacht in mini shorts and vibrant swimsuit

As ever, Joan looked flawless in a seriously chic get-up comprised of a statement swimsuit, blue and white linen shorts and a Scandi style gilet emblazoned with a floral print.

For a cohesive look, the TV star accessorised with a white watch, a pair of Audrey Hepburn-esque sunglasses, a silver rose ring and a large crucifix. She styled her raven tresses beneath a wide-brimmed visor and added a slick of flamingo pink lipstick for a pop of colour.

© Instagram Joan's summer wardrobe is ultra-glamorous

Joan is currently holidaying in style with her husband Percy Gibson whom she wed in 2002. Over the past few days, the Golden Globe-winning actress has shared a glimpse inside their trip which included a reunion with Elizabeth Hurley and her lookalike son Damian.

Lovebirds Joan and Percy looked totally smitten as they posed together in the glorious sunshine. Dressed to impress, the Dynasty star rocked a boho white middy dress complete with Bardot sleeves. She preened her locks into bouncy waves and rounded off her holiday look with a pair of pearl-encrusted heart drop earrings.

Elizabeth and Percy echoed Joan's glamorous colour palette choice, with Elizabeth, 59, donning a plunging cream linen dress, while Percy rocked an oatmeal tailored suit and a black shirt.

© Instagram Joan and Percy reuinted with Elizabeth and Damian Hurley

Damian, whom Elizabeth shares with late American businessman Steve Bing, also served up a slice of sartorial perfection, with the budding director modelling a pair of low-slung jeans and a stylish, collared knit.

Joan has long been open about her age-defying beauty secrets. The key to achieving her ageless appearance? Trusty SPF. "I have always worn sun protection and have kept my face away from harmful rays since I was 20," she told You magazine in 2014.

© Getty Images The actress follows a strict skincare regime

"You should see me when I wake up in the morning: my face is so white, it's like a sheet."

Meanwhile, in 2019, she told the Mirror: "I'm very disciplined. I don't go to bed without taking off my make-up and putting on night cream. My mother had me and sister Jackie doing that when we were 14."

Beyond this, Joan has previously spoken about how she maintains her figure by avoiding junk food and working out with a trainer three times a week.

Joan's relationship with Percy

© Getty Images The couple wed back in 2002

Percy is Joan's fifth husband. They first crossed paths in 2000, before going on to tie the knot in 2002. During a candid chat with HELLO! in 2015, Joan gushed: "It is my fifth marriage, and my happiest, and last. Percy is wonderful, he's my soul mate. That doesn't mean we don't bicker but we are very understanding of each other."