Sofia Vergara wows with curvaceous physique in tiny black bikini

Sofia Vergara didn't appear to overindulge during the Thanksgiving holidays as she showed off her sensational physique while vacationing at her island retreat, Casa Chipi Chipi.

The AGT star looked gorgeous as she soaked up the sun on the beach wearing a black bikini that highlighted her curvaceous figure.

Sofia shared a beautiful photo on Instagram of herself posing on her knees in the sand with her hands in her long dark hair.

Wearing a black two-piece that featured a molded top with a tie in the middle and tiny matching bottoms, Sofia's flat stomach and trim waist were on full display.

Sofia has sported several different swimwear options since she arrived at her vacation home, including a waist-cinching swimsuit detailed with nude, abstract shapes and an asymmetric, one-shoulder strap with a ruffled off-cut.

The Modern Family star is spending time with her friends and family, including her mom Margarita Vergara, and her son Manolo Vergara. The group arrived by seaplane earlier this week and posed together on the shore, ready to kick off the celebrations at Casa Chipi Chipi.

© Instagram Sofia looked gorgeous in her black bikini

Meanwhile, Sofia has often spoken out about the secret behind her figure, revealing she tries to maintain a healthy diet during the week but likes to spoil herself at the weekend.

Her diet includes vegetables, blueberries, green tea, and chamomile tea and she adds collagen powder to the mix.

© Instagram Sofia stunned in a figure-hugging swimsuit

Speaking to SELF magazine, she confessed: "I do have a lot of fruits and vegetables, and we cook fresh meats. But I also have ice cream and dessert, and we do that during the weekend. I try to control myself during the week."

And when it comes to her beauty regime, she's all about keeping it simple.

© Instagram Sofia keeps her skin looking flawless

"I used to do masks and scrubs and rubs and things. I mean, I'm crazy about products but I've had to simplify as I've gotten older," she told Health. "I have rosacea, it's redness and sensitivity. If you put on too much stuff, there is irritation, so I have to keep it very simple."

As for her fitness, in an interview with Marie Claire in 2017, Sofia's personal trainer Jennifer Yates revealed that the Modern Family star doesn't like running, instead opting for walks on the treadmill at a high incline, building muscle in her bum and legs.

"Sofia wants to build muscle and have that look – she likes curves," Jennifer said. "She'll spin to get cardio in, but walking is effective for her."

© Getty Images Sofia works out to keep her curves

The actress also trains with celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson and told HELLO! back in 2015, she considered working out "a punishment".

"I've done everything to stay in shape," she told us. "Pilates, spinning and now I'm training with Gunnar Peterson. To me, working out is a punishment but I'm conscious that it is important to my health and appearance so I try to do it as much as I can."