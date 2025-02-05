Taylor Swift's outfit change at the Grammys everyone missed

All eyes were on Taylor Swift at the Grammys when she graced the red carpet in a one-shouldered ruched mini dress by Vivienne Westwood Couture. The dazzling red number was embellished with intricate sequins while the Lover singer teamed the glitzy gown with matching open-toe satin heels. Taylor fastened a 'T' pendant red rosary, which was adorned with tear drop–shaped crimson jewels, around her thigh – a sweet nod to herself or her beau, Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift stunned in Vivienne Westwood Couture The singer graced the red carpet at the 67th Grammy Awards

However, the 14-time Grammy award winner swapped her scarlet ensemble for a sparkly silver mini dress for the star-studded afterparty. The eye-watering $3,840 Gucci dress boasted a high-neckline and was adorned with crystal monogram embellishments along with stylish bows on the straps.

Taylor also traded in her ruby-encrusted chandelier earrings from Lorraine Schwartz for a pair of elegant diamonds. The singer's luscious blonde locks, which were styled into soft waves with her signature bangs at the beginning of the night, were scraped back into a ballerina-style bun.

© Instagram Taylor Swift and Kellindo Parker shared a sweet selfie

Earlier in the evening, the Midnights musician added a chic black blazer to her look after Janelle Monae tossed it into the audience during her jaw-dropping performance.

Taylor was nominated for Album of the year for The Tortured Poets Department, Best pop vocal album for The Tortured Poets Department, Song of the year for Fortnight featuring Post Malone, Record of the year and Best music video, both also for Fortnight, and Best pop duo/group performance for Us. with Gracie Abrams.

© Getty Images Taylor brought the glamor to the red carpet

The hitmaker's appearance at the 67th Grammy Awards came just a week before she is set to head to the Super Bowl, where the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles.

© Getty Images Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embraced during the Super Bowl in 2024

The couple, who first started dating in September 2023, put on a loved up display during last year's Super Bowl. Taylor supported her boyfriend's victory just hours after finishing a tour date in Tokyo. The singer stunned in a red letterman bomber jacket draped over her shoulders with the number 60 embossed on the back - an adorable echo to the year the Chiefs were founded.

The garment was teamed with a black corset tank top courtesy of Dion Lee, black Area jeans adorned with rhinestone embellishments and daring cut-outs on the thighs, and black heeled boots. Taylor also included a subtle nod to her beau as she frosted her décolletage with a '87' necklace. The Cruel Summer singer was accompanied by her pals Blake Lively and Ice Spice.