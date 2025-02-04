Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Taylor Swift makes glamorous transformation as she copies Kate Middleton's most iconic look
Subscribe
Taylor Swift makes glamorous transformation as she copies Kate Middleton's most iconic look
Taylor Swift dazzles in red-hot mini-dress at the Grammys — and her nod to Travis Kelce is unmissable © Getty Images

Taylor Swift just copied Kate Middleton's most iconic look

The Midnights musician switched up her Grammys look

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Taylor Swift sent fans and fashion lovers alike wild with her all-red Grammys outfit on Sunday night.

The musician, who presented Beyonce with the Country Album of the Year award, wore a sparkling red Vivienne Westwood dress with coordinating crimson stiletto heels, but during the ceremony, she added another item to her outfit – and it has the royal seal of approval.

During Janelle Monae's performance, the Float singer tossed her black blazer into the crowd, with Taylor excitedly grabbing the jacket and immediately slipping it on and wearing it for a portion of the prestigious show.

Taylor Swift posing at the Grammys with Coco Jones© Getty
Taylor's hair looked royal at the 2025 Grammys

While her red ensemble was touted her best-ever Grammys look by fans, we couldn't help but notice that when Taylor posed in the blazer, with her picture-perfect blow-dry tumbling down her back, she looked just like the Princess of Wales.

split screen photo of taylor swift and princess kate with their hair long and loose down their backs© Getty
Princess Kate and Taylor both love long bouncy blow dries

Though she frequently wears her hair perfectly blow-dried into curls for awards ceremonies, it's not a common everyday look for Taylor – but she certainly looks like a princess in the style!

Princess Kate with her hair flowing down her back on Christmas Day 2024© Getty
Princess Kate is known for long tumbling blow dries

As for blazers, the smart sartorial choice is a favourite among royal ladies, in particular Princess Kate who regularly wears the tailored jackets.

Taylor is less known for wearing blazers – other than on stage in the form of a bedazzled blazer dress - but maybe she'll add a few more to her wardrobe after seeing how fab she looked in Janelle's!

Read on to see our favourite Taylor blazer looks over the years…

Taylor Swift in a red and black houndstooth blazer at a kansas city chiefs game© Getty Images

Red and black check

Taylor wore a red and black houndstooth blazer to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play a football match. 

DISCOVER: Taylor Swift's marriage talk in lyrics explored - what this means for future with Travis Kelce

 

Taylor Swift in a white blazer attending the 2012 VMAs© Getty Images

All white

For the 2012 VMAs, Taylor opted for a sleek white blazer. 

Taylor Swift in a pink blazer and sparkly shorts in New York in 2019© Getty

Pretty in pink

Taylor Swift wore a baby pink blazer with rose gold shorts during an outing in New York in 2019. 

SEE: Taylor Swift's best fashion moments of all time

 

Taylor Swift in a black blazer on top of a white dress in New York© Getty

Black and white

During her 1989 era, Taylor wore an oversized blazer on top of a white dress.

Taylor Swift in a burgundy velvet blazer with her hand on her hip© Getty Images

Velvet

For a 2021 screening of her All Too Well music video, Taylor wore head-to-toe burgundy velvet - we loved it!

Taylor Swift wearing a check print blazer with a floral skirt while out and about in New York in 2019© Getty

Red check

Taylor rocks an oversized blazer perfectly during a 2019 outing. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Taylor Swift's relationship history

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More