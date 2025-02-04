Taylor Swift just copied Kate Middleton's most iconic look

Taylor Swift sent fans and fashion lovers alike wild with her all-red Grammys outfit on Sunday night.

The musician, who presented Beyonce with the Country Album of the Year award, wore a sparkling red Vivienne Westwood dress with coordinating crimson stiletto heels, but during the ceremony, she added another item to her outfit – and it has the royal seal of approval.

During Janelle Monae's performance, the Float singer tossed her black blazer into the crowd, with Taylor excitedly grabbing the jacket and immediately slipping it on and wearing it for a portion of the prestigious show.

© Getty Taylor's hair looked royal at the 2025 Grammys

While her red ensemble was touted her best-ever Grammys look by fans, we couldn't help but notice that when Taylor posed in the blazer, with her picture-perfect blow-dry tumbling down her back, she looked just like the Princess of Wales.

© Getty Princess Kate and Taylor both love long bouncy blow dries

Though she frequently wears her hair perfectly blow-dried into curls for awards ceremonies, it's not a common everyday look for Taylor – but she certainly looks like a princess in the style!

© Getty Princess Kate is known for long tumbling blow dries

As for blazers, the smart sartorial choice is a favourite among royal ladies, in particular Princess Kate who regularly wears the tailored jackets.

Taylor is less known for wearing blazers – other than on stage in the form of a bedazzled blazer dress - but maybe she'll add a few more to her wardrobe after seeing how fab she looked in Janelle's!

Read on to see our favourite Taylor blazer looks over the years…

Red and black check Taylor wore a red and black houndstooth blazer to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play a football match.

© Getty Images All white For the 2012 VMAs, Taylor opted for a sleek white blazer.

Pretty in pink Taylor Swift wore a baby pink blazer with rose gold shorts during an outing in New York in 2019.

© Getty Black and white During her 1989 era, Taylor wore an oversized blazer on top of a white dress.

© Getty Images Velvet For a 2021 screening of her All Too Well music video, Taylor wore head-to-toe burgundy velvet - we loved it!

© Getty Red check Taylor rocks an oversized blazer perfectly during a 2019 outing.