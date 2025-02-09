Travis Kelce turns heads in 'Bee Gees' style outfit as he makes show stopping entrance to the Super Bowl

Travis Kelce has made his grand arrival at the Superdome ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' bid for an unprecedented Super Bowl three-peat, and while all eyes are on the game, whispers are growing that this could be his final time stepping onto the field as an NFL player.

The 35-year-old tight end emerged from the Chiefs’ team hotel in New Orleans in a striking brown suit, pairing it with tinted sunglasses, a gold brooch, and a sleek black bag, giving fans a first glimpse at his game-day look.

Always one to make a statement, Travis’ outfit had social media in a frenzy, with fans both admiring and questioning his bold fashion choice. “Is Travis Kelce going to the disco or the game?” one fan joked, while another compared him to “one of the Bee Gees.”

Travis Kelce arrives at the Super Bowl

But beyond the fashion, it’s the speculation surrounding his future that has really set the sports world alight. Just before Travis was spotted leaving the hotel, reports surfaced that some within the Chiefs' organization believe this could be his last game.

According to NFL insider James Palmer, the football star was "moved to tears" during an emotional speech to his teammates at their Saturday night meeting, leading some to wonder if this was his way of preparing for a farewell.

© Getty Images Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives to the stadium before Super Bowl LIX

Those close to Travis have remained tight-lipped about whether retirement is on the horizon, but at 35 and with 12 NFL seasons under his belt—all with the Chiefs—many are wondering if this is the perfect moment for him to walk away. Should Kansas City emerge victorious over the Philadelphia Eagles, it would mark his fourth Super Bowl ring, a fitting high note for an exit.

His potential final game isn’t the only thing keeping Travis in the headlines. Just 48 hours before the Super Bowl, he stepped out for a cosy double date with girlfriend Taylor Swift, Chiefs quarterback and best friend Patrick Mahomes, and Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes. The group dined at the chic New Orleans hotspot Lilette, a rare break from Travis’ usual pre-game discipline.

© Getty Images Travis' outfit was compared to the Bee Ges

Some fans were surprised to see him out so close to the biggest game of the year, especially given his past comments about staying laser-focused in the lead-up to the Super Bowl.

Last year on his New Heights podcast, Travis had told his brother Jason Kelce: "We've got one week, we do what we need to do, then we can party in Vegas for the rest of our lives." But this time, with Taylor by his side, it seems he's striking a different balance.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc (L-R) Travis Kelce, Michael Strahan and Howie Long attend the Super Bowl LIX Pregame

Of course, Taylor’s presence at the Super Bowl is another major talking point. The "Fortnight" singer flew in from Japan, where she had just wrapped a leg of her Eras Tour, to support Travis in what could be one of the biggest nights of his career.

The couple’s whirlwind romance has captured the world's attention since they went public in September 2023. Taylor opened up about their relationship, revealing they were already a couple before she attended his first game.

© Getty Images Travis Kelce celebrates with Taylor Swift

"We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other," she told Time.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game," she added. "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."