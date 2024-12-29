Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce look so loved up on romantic night out after making major move in relationship

Despite surpassing their one-year anniversary, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are showing no signs of leaving the honeymoon phase after stepping out together on Saturday night.

The pair looked as in love as ever as they ventured out in New York City to dine at Chez Margaux.

The "Fortnight" songstress epitomized wintry chic in a black mini dress that fell to her mid-thigh underneath a large black coat that featured silver embellishments.

She paired the look with black open-toed heels and silver jewelry, opting to wear her long blonde hair down in soft waves.

Taylor completed the outfit with her signature red lipstick and winged eyeliner, matching Travis' bright look for date night.

The Chiefs tight-end wore a matching red jacket and pants with a white t-shirt underneath, holding tight to his girlfriend's hand as they made their way inside the restaurant.

© BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID The couple stepped out in New York City for date night

For his NFL player's off-duty look, Travis sported chunky black lace-up boots, a branded trucker cap and sunglasses.

The outing comes after the pair have made a major move in their relationship, with PageSix reporting that Taylor has chosen to spend more time in her Nashville, Tennessee home to be closer to Travis in Kansas City, Missouri.

While the Grammy winner already owns a slew of homes across the country, including in New York and Los Angeles, her Nashville home is an easy 90-minute flight away from her boyfriend.

© BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID Taylor and Travis have been spending more time together before he return to the field

Despite their packed schedules, with Taylor's record-breaking Eras Tour ending in December, the pair will likely have more time to spend together outside of Travis' games – especially if she makes the move to Nashville.

The loved-up couple have been spending as much time as possible together during the Christmas break, with the pair spotted out to dinner on Friday night with Taylor's close friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff and his wife, The Substance star Margaret Qualley.

While the 35-year-old opted not to attend Travis' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day, she did show her support for her boyfriend by liking an Instagram post celebrating the tight-end's victory.

© Instagram While the pair didn't spend Christmas together, Taylor showed her support in a quieter way

"If you ever can't find Travis, chances are he's in the end zone," the official Chiefs Instagram account wrote. "Congrats, @killatrav!"

Never one to be shy about their relationship, Travis delighted Swifties the world over when he threw a surprise Eras-themed birthday party for Taylor, complete with friendship bracelets and tour costumes.

Every detail was meticulously planned, like the themed cocktails and guest outfits, which paid tribute to Taylor's tour looks.

© Getty Images Travis threw an Eras-themed birthday for Taylor in December

A slew of their friends were in attendance at the bash, including the Haim sisters, Brittany Mahomes, and Ashley Avignone.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed in one picture from the party that Taylor's ring finger was slightly blurred, leading to speculation that the pair had secretly gotten engaged since her tour ended.

While neither Taylor nor Travis has commented on the rumors, it's clear that they are the year's cutest couple and it's only a matter of time until we see Taylor cheering on her man from the sidelines at the next Chiefs game.