Taylor Swift shows she means business in $5K red Versace suit as she supports Travis Kelce

When it comes to mixing high fashion with game-day spirit, Taylor Swift nailed it, bringing New York style to Kansas City on Sunday as she cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bejeweled singer turned heads in a stylish red-and-black plaid $5,000 ensemble by Versace, donning a mini skirt and matching jacket paired with a sleek black silk corset by Victoria’s Secret.

Taylor’s accessories were as enviable as her outfit, with her choice of Versace’s Medusa ’95 leather boots and a matching tote bag pulling the entire look together. The pop star, 34, swept her hair up elegantly, adding a touch of polish that blended seamlessly with her chic style.

Taylor’s game-day look made waves just days after she was spotted in New York City with long-time friend Zoë Kravitz. The two dined at Manhattan’s exclusive new private members’ club, Chez Margaux, in the Meatpacking District.

For the evening, Taylor swapped her sporty style for a glamorous Vivienne Westwood corset dress and paired it with striking red Aquazzura velvet heels.

© David Eulitt Taylor Swift stuns in Versace

At the Chiefs vs. Broncos game, Taylor swapped her NYC squad for her family, joining her mom, Andrea, and her dad, Scott, in the VIP suite.

The singer’s family celebrated with her as they watched Kelce make history, securing his 76th career touchdown. Taylor was spotted cheering, clapping, and sharing celebratory moments with her family, all while watching her beau lead his team to a 16-14 victory over the Denver Broncos.

© Jamie Squire Taylor Swift rides on a golf cart prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos

This was Taylor’s second consecutive game supporting Travis. Just a week prior, she’d wowed fans with her casual-cool game-day style in a vintage leather jacket and black jean shorts as she cheered alongside Travis’s mom, Donna Kelce, and friends Jason Kelce and Brittany Mahomes.

© RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Taylor Swift cheers as the Kansas City Chiefs play the Denver Broncos

During that game, she shared an emotional moment with Brittany, comforting her as Patrick Mahomes sustained an injury on the field. One Swiftie was especially thrilled about the outfit, revealing on social media that she had sold Taylor’s stylist the very same vintage jacket Taylor wore that day.

Taylor’s Kansas City visit comes during a short break in her Eras Tour, which wrapped up its U.S. leg earlier this month. She’ll soon be back on stage in Canada, with her next performance scheduled for November 14. This brief hiatus from her world tour has allowed her to enjoy precious time with friends, family, and, of course, her romance with Travis.