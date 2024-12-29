Taylor Swift turns heads in crystal-studded coat for NYC date night with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out in New York City on Saturday night for a post-Christmas date night, locking hands as they strolled through the Meatpacking District together.
For the romantic occasion, Taylor, 35, looked suitably festive in a crystal-studded longline coat from Jonathan Simkhai. The silhouette-sculpting outerwear featured peaked lapels, front slip pockets, and constellations of glittering embellishments all over the garment.
The Fortnight singer layered her jacket over a black mini dress, as she slipped into 'Movida Sabina' patent leather platform sandals from Christian Louboutin. Taylor's glossy blonde hair was styled in her usual bouncy curls, with the Grammy Award-winning artist adding a slick of her signature red lipstick for her date night soirée.
Travis, meanwhile, showed off his penchant for bold dressing in a vibrant red co-ord consisting of a cropped red jacket and matching baggy trousers. The Kansas City Chiefs player added black suede lace-up boots, sunglasses and a baseball cap to complete his attire.
It's not known exactly where the power couple decided to share a meal together, but it seems likely they made a reservation at Mēdüzā Mediterrania - an upscale celebrity-favourite restaurant that has its own private dining room upstairs for celebrity guests.
"They had a lovely little dinner up here," the restaurant told Page Six of Taylor and Travis' former date night in September this year.
The couple's New York dinner date comes just days after Christmas. Although the pair weren't seen together on Christmas Day, it seems likely they spent the majority of the holiday period together, using Taylor's $18 million Tribeca townhouse as a base in the city.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's unexpected love story
How does one of the world's most famous musicians cross paths with an NFL legend? This question was also on Travis' mind when he attended one of Taylor's Eras Tour concerts in 2023, hoping to give her his number via a friendship bracelet exchange inspired by one of her lyrics: "So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it."
While Travis didn't get the chance to shoot his shot at Taylor's concert, he later revealed there was "someone playing Cupid" on their behalf, he told WSJ. Magazine.
Soon enough, the couple's meet cute turned into a romance nobody could have predicted, with Taylor and Travis officially confirming their relationship in October 2023.
Wedding bells for Taylor and Travis?
Taylor’s fans have eagerly followed her appearances at Travis’s NFL games, cheering him on from VIP boxes, while Travis has shown his unwavering support by attending her concerts and events.
In latest developments in their love story, Taylor's lyrics have only fueled the speculation the pair are considering marriage. Her playful track So High School features the line: "Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me? It's just a game, but really, I'm bettin' on all three for us two," leading many to believe she’s predicting a trip down the aisle with Travis.
Earlier this month, Taylor made a significant commitment to her beau by reportedly relocating to Nashville to be closer to Travis, further fueling engagement rumors.
