Taylor Swift turns heads in crystal-studded coat for NYC date night with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce stepped out in New York City on Saturday night for a post-Christmas date night, locking hands as they strolled through the Meatpacking District together.

For the romantic occasion, Taylor, 35, looked suitably festive in a crystal-studded longline coat from Jonathan Simkhai. The silhouette-sculpting outerwear featured peaked lapels, front slip pockets, and constellations of glittering embellishments all over the garment.

The Fortnight singer layered her jacket over a black mini dress, as she slipped into 'Movida Sabina' patent leather platform sandals from Christian Louboutin. Taylor's glossy blonde hair was styled in her usual bouncy curls, with the Grammy Award-winning artist adding a slick of her signature red lipstick for her date night soirée.

© BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID The couple stepped out in New York City for date night

Travis, meanwhile, showed off his penchant for bold dressing in a vibrant red co-ord consisting of a cropped red jacket and matching baggy trousers. The Kansas City Chiefs player added black suede lace-up boots, sunglasses and a baseball cap to complete his attire.

© BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID Taylor stood out in her crystal-studded coat

It's not known exactly where the power couple decided to share a meal together, but it seems likely they made a reservation at Mēdüzā Mediterrania - an upscale celebrity-favourite restaurant that has its own private dining room upstairs for celebrity guests.

"They had a lovely little dinner up here," the restaurant told Page Six of Taylor and Travis' former date night in September this year.

WATCH: Taylor Swift's relatinoship timeline through the years

The couple's New York dinner date comes just days after Christmas. Although the pair weren't seen together on Christmas Day, it seems likely they spent the majority of the holiday period together, using Taylor's $18 million Tribeca townhouse as a base in the city.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's unexpected love story © John Medina Travis watched Taylor perform onstage at The Eras Tour How does one of the world's most famous musicians cross paths with an NFL legend? This question was also on Travis' mind when he attended one of Taylor's Eras Tour concerts in 2023, hoping to give her his number via a friendship bracelet exchange inspired by one of her lyrics: "So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it."

© Getty Images Travis kisses Taylor after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII While Travis didn't get the chance to shoot his shot at Taylor's concert, he later revealed there was "someone playing Cupid" on their behalf, he told WSJ. Magazine. Soon enough, the couple's meet cute turned into a romance nobody could have predicted, with Taylor and Travis officially confirming their relationship in October 2023.

Wedding bells for Taylor and Travis? © TheStewartofNY Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen in SoHo on October 11, 2024 in New York City. Taylor’s fans have eagerly followed her appearances at Travis’s NFL games, cheering him on from VIP boxes, while Travis has shown his unwavering support by attending her concerts and events.