Brad Pitt's special nod to Ines de Ramon during latest appearance

Brad Pitt might have been rallying America in his powerful Super Bowl commercial, but eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a more personal message woven into his look—a subtle yet significant nod to his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

While the world was captivated by his patriotic monologue, those paying close attention spotted a glimmer of gold beneath his effortlessly cool, slightly unbuttoned ivory shirt.

The Oscar-winning actor, 60, was wearing not one but two delicate 14kt gold chain necklaces, both from the jewelry brand Anita Ko—the very company where Ines works as an executive.

The pieces, a stylish and understated touch, are believed to be a gift from Ines, a quiet but undeniable symbol of their two-year romance.

It’s not the first time Brad has been spotted wearing jewelry from the brand, nor is it the first time Ines has publicly acknowledged their relationship. She has previously been seen sporting a dainty ‘B’ pendant around her neck—a subtle tribute to the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star.

© Getty Brad Pitt paid tribute to his partner Ines de Ramon with a personalised necklace

The jewelry was just one part of Brad’s low-key but effortlessly stylish look for the commercial, which aired during FOX’s pre-game coverage.

With his hair in that effortlessly tousled blond-gray shade and his scruffy facial hair adding to the charm, the Fight Club star proved yet again why he remains one of Hollywood’s most captivating figures.

© Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for ebmrf Inés de Ramón and Brad Pitt have been dating for two years

His fashion choices leaned into a relaxed, almost ‘middle-aged oatmeal chic’ aesthetic, as some fans described it—loose-fitting, neutral-toned slacks, an oversized button-down shirt with front pockets, and classic ‘dad shoes’ completed the look.

But while his outfit was a talking point, it was his stirring words that truly stole the show. The Super Bowl ad, a patriotic love letter to unity and resilience, was centered around the power of the ‘huddle’—a metaphor not just for football, but for America itself.

"It’s time, America, to huddle up. It’s time for the Super Bowl," Brad declared in the commercial, standing inside the legendary Bradbury Building in Los Angeles, where some of the country’s greatest cinematic moments have unfolded.

© FilmMagic Brad is seen with two necklaces gifted from Ines

The commercial, which played out against a backdrop of milestone moments in U.S. history, saw Brad narrating a poignant monologue that celebrated the country’s shared triumphs and struggles.

"By lifting others, that’s how we rise up," he proclaimed. "We, the people. Today we come together, not just these players or coaches, or these teams and sides. We, all of us—the dreamers, the warriors, the builders, and believers."

With his signature gravelly voice, Brad’s words were accompanied by archival footage of iconic moments—the Apollo 11 moon landing, Martin Luther King Jr.’s ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, and even glimpses of recent climate-related disasters, including Hurricane Helene and the devastating Los Angeles fires.

"The huddle is a metaphor for our history, for the power found in our shared purpose," Brad continued. "It’s in the will to imagine flight and then soar skyward. In the courage to fight and defeat the enemy. In the heart to unite and bridge the difference."

© METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin Brad and Ines are currently living together

The commercial also featured deeply emotional footage—military personnel embracing their loved ones after deployment, families gathering around the dinner table, firefighters raising the American flag amid the rubble of 9/11.

"Sure, the huddle is just a rough circle, a simple oval, a crowd of 11, or a country of more than 300 million," he reflected. "But in that space, we are the same. Bound by the promise and driven by the pledge to chase the prize."

As Brad’s monologue built to its crescendo, the camera pulled back to reveal the unfurling of an enormous American flag, a moment that left millions watching at home feeling an undeniable sense of national pride.

"Today, we celebrate the urgency of now. The thrill of what’s next. The glory of this game. And we do it as one."

The powerful ad was one of the biggest talking points of the night, but Brad was far from the only A-lister lighting up screens throughout the Super Bowl.

The commercial breaks were filled with star-studded appearances, from Chris Hemsworth to Kris Jenner, Chris Pratt, Tom Brady and Barry Keoghan.

Even When Harry Met Sally legends Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunited for a long-overdue nostalgic moment.