How Brad Pitt's girlfriend Inés de Ramón makes his birthday special amid alleged estrangement from kids

Brad Pitt has more than just the holidays to celebrate.

This Wednesday, December 18, one week before Christmas Day, the Fight Club actor is celebrating his 61st trip around the sun.

Though it's unclear where he will be spending it or how he will be celebrating it, the past year, he has been spending much of his time between Los Angeles, his homebase, as well as England, where he's been filming his upcoming movie F1, and Provence, where his infamous winery and estate is located.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Brad Pitt collapses at Las Vegas Grand Prix

This birthday marks the third he will presumably be celebrating with his girlfriend Inés de Ramón, who has been a part of his last two birthday celebrations.

In fact, Brad's 59th birthday in 2022 was one of the first milestone moments that the pair celebrated together, which came just a month after they were spotted together for the first time, effectively starting romance rumors, when they were seen attending a Bono concert in Los Angeles, which was also attended by fellow A-Listers such as Sean Penn and Cindy Crawford with husband Rande Gerber.

Exactly one month later, though they didn't walk the red carpet together, Inés stepped out in support of Brad for the premiere of Babylon, also in Los Angeles, which starred Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, and Tobey Maguire, among others.

© Getty Brad attending the Mexico City Grand Prix Qualifying event in October

And some days later, Inés, a fine jewelry executive, supported Brad for his birthday, and was in attendance at a birthday dinner he hosted at Los Angeles Italian spot Pace. Plus, they celebrated the new year together with a trip to Cabo San Lucas later in the week.

MORE: Angelina Jolie opens up about feeling lonely and 'in a strange way'

MORE: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's teen son Knox mirrors dad's quirky style in latest outing

Of course, Brad's birthday comes amid his alleged continued estrangement from the six children he shared with ex Angelina Jolie.

© Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for ebmrf The actor and his girlfriend have been together for two years

The Mr. and Mrs. Smith co-stars started dating in 2005, got married in 2014, and split in 2017 after an alleged domestic incident aboard a private plane. They have been legally single since 2019, but because of the ongoing dispute over their Provence winery, they are still in the middle of a bifurcated divorce, meaning that their marriage has been dissolved and they are legally single, but other aspects of their divorce are still up for dispute.

MORE: 10 times Brad Pitt shocked the world with his fearless style

© Getty He also spent much of the year promoting Wolfs with his good friend George Clooney

Angelina is a mom to Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16; several of the kids have publicly and/or legally dropped the name Pitt from their last name, instead using Jolie.

MORE: Angelina Jolie's special tattoo tribute to her six children revealed

© METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin Brad and Ines in September

Zahara was among the first to do so, when she introduced herself during her sorority induction ceremony at Spelman College as Zahara Marley Jolie.

Most recently it was Shiloh, when she turned 18 and legally filed to drop the Pitt from her last name, plus her younger sister Vivienne, while working on the Broadway production of The Outsiders alongside her mom, only used Jolie.