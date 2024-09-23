Brad Pitt and Inés de Ramón may have only gone public with their romance at the Venice Film Festival last month, but the couple have already made multiple appearances together ever since enjoying cosy dinners and romantic outings in the city.

The Wolfs actor, 60, and his jewelry designer girlfriend, 34, stepped out for a day date in Malibu this weekend to attend the Rock 4EB benefit in California, and they looked stylish as ever in matching neutral tones.

Brad upped the style ante with some beige and yellow-tone neutral trousers, while Swiss-born Inés looked sensational in some form-fitting brown pants with matching leather pointed court shoes.

© Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for ebmrf Inés de Ramón and Brad Pitt at Rock4EB 2024, Malibu, California

Together, the pair opted for white shirts with the Oscar-winning actor going for open collar while the brunette donned a low-cut tank top. The movie star polished off his look with some aviator shades and gold jewelry.

Brad even had a reunion at the benefit, which is a charitable fundraiser in support of epidermolysis bullosa, as he posed for photos alongside his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's close friend, Courtney Cox.

Jennifer and Brad were married between 2000 and 2005 before Brad entered an 11-year relationship with actress Angelina Jolie. Brad and Angelina married in 2014 but began divorce proceedings two years later.

Jennifer, 55, and Courteney, 60, have remained close ever since appearing on Friends throughout the nineties and it seems the 'Monica' actress has kept a close bond with her friend's former husband.

MORE: Friends turns 30: from Jennifer Aniston to Matt LeBlanc, see the cast's then-and-now photos

© Todd Williamson/Shutterstock for ebmrf Courteney Cox and Brad Pitt at Rock4EB 2024, Malibu, California

In photos from the event, Courteney looks casual yet elegant in blue jeans with a belt and a striped shirt.

The Cougar Town star wore her hair in waves and was smiles alongside Brad and the star placed an affection arm around the fellow actress.

Shortly before their outing in Malibu, Brad and Inés made another very public appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of his new Apple TV+ film, Wolfs.

© METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin Brad and Inés have been stepping out for date nights recently

Unlike their big debut at Venice, Inés did not walk the red carpet alongside her famous boyfriend but was spotted in photographs supporting Brad behind the scenes.

For the glitzy event, Brad wore a relaxed suit with Gucci loafers while the business owner and jewelry designer wore a stunning off-the-shoulder beige dress.

© Getty Brad and George Clooney attended the US premiere screening of Wolfs at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

Brad chose instead to pose alongside his close pal and frequent film collaborator George Clooney who also appears in the new movie.

After the premiere, Inés and Brad escaped for a romantic date night, opting to enjoy a meal at celebrity hotspot Mother Wolf, where the likes of Beyoncé and Jay Z, Mark Wahlberg, Vanessa Hudgens, Kiernan Shipka and other celebrities have also been spotted.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Brad Pitt and George Clooney star in new film, Wolfs

Before their red carpet debut at the Italian film festival, Brad and Inés were spotted in public at the British Grand Prix in the summer where the Ocean's 11 star was shooting scenes for his upcoming Formula One movie.

Prior to that, they would head out together while remaining incognito. Earlier this year, HELLO! reported how Brad and Ines were spotted attending the Santa Barbara International Film Festival together.

The pair sat together in the crowd at the event, which wasn't filmed, and stayed away from having official photographs together.