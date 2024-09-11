Brad Pitt dons trendy youthful look alongside girlfriend Ines De Ramon in latest loved up outing

Brad Pitt and his stunning girlfriend, Ines De Ramon, stepped out hand-in-hand in New York City on Tuesday, once again turning heads with their effortless blend of casual chic.

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in November 2022, have since become one of Hollywood’s most talked-about pairs, and their latest outing only added to the buzz.

The pair, fresh from their glamorous red carpet debut on August 31 at the 81st annual Venice Film Festival, were spotted in the Big Apple, this time trading in their high-fashion ensembles for a more laid-back yet stylish look.

The couple officially went public at the premiere of Wolves, Brad’s new movie alongside George Clooney, where they dazzled photographers with their showbiz charm. But despite the casual nature of their Tuesday appearance, Brad and Ines still exhibited their signature flair for fashion.

Brad, 60, looked effortlessly cool in a white hoodie, paired with eye-catching monochrome houndstooth trousers that made a bold fashion statement.

© Gotham Brad Pitt looks so youthful at 60

The Hollywood heartthrob added a trendy edge to his outfit with a wide-brimmed hat and large sunglasses, shielding himself from the late-summer sun. His relaxed yet fashionable look was quintessential Brad—effortlessly blending comfort with style.

Ines, 34, mirrored Brad’s casual vibe but brought her own dose of elegance to the outing. The jewelry designer, who was previously married to The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, looked effortlessly chic in an off-white ensemble.

© Gotham Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are such a sweet couple

She opted for a loose, flowy cream top and a pair of flared trousers, evoking a retro 1970s aesthetic. The simple yet sophisticated outfit concealed her toned figure, while her dark, glossy hair fell in soft waves over her shoulders. With minimal makeup and a chic cross-body bag completing her look, Ines once again showcased her refined sense of style.

The sighting in New York comes after what has reportedly been a blissful summer for the couple, who are reported to be living together.

© METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin Brad has been showcasing a fresh new wardrobe since dating Ines

Their relaxed appearance follows a whirlwind summer in Europe, where Brad and Ines spent time at his lavish estate in the South of France, the famous Chateau Miraval. The couple’s time together included plenty of picturesque moments, including their dazzling appearance at the Venice Film Festival just weeks earlier.

Ines made waves on the red carpet in Venice, sporting a stunning figure-hugging white gown that showcased her incredible physique. At the premiere of Wolves, she and Brad shared the spotlight with George Clooney and his wife, Amal, posing together in what has become one of the most iconic red carpet moments of the year. The event marked Brad and Ines’ first official red carpet appearance as a couple, and they were the epitome of glamour.

© METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin Brad rocks yellow flares

The Chateau Miraval, Brad’s sprawling winery in the South of France, has long been a subject of public intrigue—not least because it has been the center of his ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. Brad and Angelina first acquired the vineyard in 2008, years before their 2014 wedding.

The property, known for its award-winning rosé wine, became a symbol of their relationship. However, it has since been mired in controversy, with legal disputes stemming from Angelina’s decision to sell her share to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler in 2021 for $62 million. Brad, who is fiercely protective of the estate, sued Angelina, claiming she was contractually obligated to obtain his consent before selling her portion of the winery.

© METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin Brad and Ines have been dating for around two years

The legal wrangling over Chateau Miraval is just one chapter in the protracted divorce saga between Brad and Angelina, whose split in 2016 shocked the world. Their bitter custody battle over their six children has also made headlines for years.

The former couple shares three biological children—Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16—and adopted three others: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19. As Brad continues to navigate his legal battles, it has been reported that he is estranged from his children, several of whom have dropped his surname.