Best photos from TV Choice Awards 2024: Ellie Leach, Sian Welby, Kelle Byran & more

Best photos from TV Choice Awards 2024: Helen Sketon, Ellie Leach, Bobby Brazier& more
From This Morning to EastEnders, the best of British television was fêted at the 27th annual awards

Sian Welby attends the TV Choice Awards 2024 at the Hilton Park Lane on February 12, 2024 in London, England.
Kate Thomas
Kate ThomasLifestyle Managing Editor
The best of British television descended upon The London Hilton on Park Lane on Monday night, hoping to secure an audience-approved accolade at the TV Choice Awards 2024.

The 27th annual ceremony, hosted by comedian Tom Allen, will see everyone from the This Morning cast to the stars of Call the Midwife in attendance. Meanwhile, famous faces from the realms of Emmerdale, Coronation Street, and EastEnders will be battling it out in the soap categories after over 1.4 million readers cast their votes for their favourite on-screen characters. This year's ceremony also boasts two new categories: Best Game Show and Favourite Channel/Streaming Service.

From Helen Skelton to Strictly's Ellie Leach and Kelle Byran, heck out all the must-see red carpet moments and best fashion from the TV Choice Awards 2024…

Ellie Leach

Ellie Leach attends the TV Choice Awards 2024 at The London Hilton on Park Lane on February 12, 2024 in London, England.© Getty/Dave Benett

Strictly champion Ellie Leach led the pack in a mint green mini dress with feathered cuffs. The former Coronation Street actress completed her whimsical 13 Going on 30 aesthetic with a bubblegum pink  bag and butterfly-embellished princess heels. Perfection!

Bobby Brazier

Bobby Brazier attends the TV Choice Awards 2024 at the Hilton Park Lane on February 12, 2024 in London, England. © Getty/Gareth Cattermole

Ellie's rumoured love interest Bobby Brazier wasn't far behind her on the red carpet. Bobby, whose partnership with Dianne Buswell proved hugely popular with fans, rocked a quirky smart casual look in a button-down grey cardigan and smart navy joggers with a subtle flair. The cheeky chappy pulled it off

Helen Skelton

: Helen Skelton attends the TV Choice Awards 2024 at the Hilton Park Lane on February 12, 2024 in London, England© Getty/Gareth Cattermole

Countryfile's Helen Skelton turned up the glamour in a daring one-piece. The blonde beauty rocked a low-cut black bodice and figure-hugging scarlet trousers. She toted her belongings in a small gold clutch and accessorised with a beaming smile.

Joanna Page

Joanna Page attending the TV Choice Awards at the London Hilton on Park Lane. Picture date: Monday February 12, 2024© Getty

Joanna Page looked lovely in a midnight blue, shimmering sequinned gown. The Gavin & Stacey star turned This Morning expert exuded confidence as she graced the red carpet in her midi-length dress.

Sian Welby

Sian Welby attends the TV Choice Awards 2024 at the Hilton Park Lane on February 12, 2024 in London, England. © Getty/Gareth Cattermole

Sian Welby has big shoes to fill, but Holly Willougby's This Morning replacement is doing a sterling job already! Proving that she's just as chic as Holly, the newcomer played it safe in a slinky black suit, paired with a sheer black lace bustier for an extra touch of glam. The radio DJ and Tv presenter opted for a glowing, natural beauty blend and pinned her hair back in a top knot.

Cait Fitton

Cait Fitton attends the TV Choice Awards 2024 at the Hilton Park Lane on February 12, 2024 in London, Englan© Getty/Gareth Cattermole

Corrie star Cait Fitton made a big impact in a fitted scarlet dress. The blonde beauty, who plays Lauren Bolton in the ITV soap, looked lovely in her satin number, which boasted roses on the thin straps and was perfectly paired with a slick of scarlet lipstick. Caity completed her look with retro winged eyeliner and silver drop earrings.

Kelle Bryan

Kelle Bryan attends the TV Choice Awards 2024 at The London Hilton on Park Lane on February 12, 2024 in London, England.© Getty/Dave Benett

Loose Women host Kelle Bryan looked divine in a red lace number with a plunging neckline, glittering beading and a fishtail design. The former Eternal singer swept her hair up into a glamorous updo as she walked the red carpet solo.

Natalie Cassidy

atalie Cassidy attends the TV Choice Awards 2024 at the Hilton Park Lane on February 12, 2024 in London, England. © Getty/Gareth Cattermole

Our Sonia pulled out all the stops to attend the 27th annual awards show. The EastEnders icon embraced the metallic trend in a fitted, midi pencil skirt, paired with a crisp white shirt. 

TV Choice Awards 2024 Nominees

BEST COMEDY

Good Omens, Prime Video

Mrs Brown’s Boys, BBC1

Ghosts, BBC1

Not Going Out, BBC1

BEST DAYTIME SHOW

Steph’s Packed Lunch, C4

This Morning, ITV1

Loose Women, ITV1

Animal Park, BBC1

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Happy Valley, BBC1

All Creatures Great & Small, C5

Heartstopper, Netflix

Vera, ITV1

BEST ENTERTAINMENT SHOW

Gogglebox/Celebrity Gogglebox, C4

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV1

The Graham Norton Show, BBC1

Taskmaster, C4

BEST FACTUAL SHOW

Winter On The Farm/Springtime On The Farm, C5

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs, ITV1

Clarkson’s Farm, Prime Video

24 Hours In A&E, C4

BEST FAMILY DRAMA

Call The Midwife, BBC1

Casualty, BBC1

The Mandalorian, Disney+

Father Brown, BBC1

BEST FOOD SHOW

James Martin’s Saturday Morning, ITV1

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, BBC2

Sunday Brunch, C4

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, Nat Geo

BEST GAME SHOW

The Chase, ITV1

The 1% Club, ITV1

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, BBC1

Pointless/Pointless Celebrities, BBC1

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Sort Your Life Out, BBC1

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, ITV1

Long Lost Family/Long Lost Family: What Happened Next, ITV1

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, BBC2

BEST TALENT SHOW

Strictly Come Dancing/Strictly: It Takes Two, BBC1/BBC2

The Great British Bake Off/Bake Off: The Professionals/The Great Celebrity Bake Off For SUTC/Junior Bake Off/The GBBO: An Extra Slice, C4

Britain’s Got Talent, ITV1

The Masked Singer, ITV1

BEST NEW DRAMA

Beyond Paradise, BBC1

The Last Of Us, Sky Atlantic

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Netflix

Blue Lights, BBC1

BEST REALITY SHOW

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!/ I’m A Celebrity…SA, ITV1

The Traitors, BBC1

Queer Eye, Netflix

At Home With The Furys, Netflix

BEST SOAP

EastEnders, BBC1

Coronation Street, ITV1

Emmerdale, ITV1

Doctors, BBC1

BEST SOAP ACTOR

Jamie Borthwick -Jay Brown, EastEnders, BBC1

Jeff Hordley - Cain Dingle, Emmerdale, ITV1

Peter Ash - Paul Foreman, Coronation Street, ITV1

Ryan Prescott - Ryan Connor, Coronation Street, ITV1

BEST SOAP ACTRESS

Danielle Harold - Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders, BBC1

Maureen Lipman - Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street, ITV1

Karen Blick - Lydia Dingle, Emmerdale, ITV1

Emma Atkins - Charity Dingle, Emmerdale, ITV1

BEST ACTOR

David Tennant - Litvinenko, ITVX

James Norton - Happy Valley, BBC1

Martin Clunes - Doc Martin, ITV1

Kit Connor - Heartstopper, Netflix

BEST ACTRESS

Sarah Lancashire - Happy Valley, BBC1

Brenda Blethyn - Vera, ITV1

Jenny Agutter - Call The Midwife, BBC1

Yasmin Finney - Heartstopper, Netflix

FAVOURITE CHANNEL/STREAMING SERVICE

Netflix

Talking Pictures TV

BBC iPlayer

Channel 5

