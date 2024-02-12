Best photos from TV Choice Awards 2024: Ellie Leach, Sian Welby, Kelle Byran & more

The best of British television descended upon The London Hilton on Park Lane on Monday night, hoping to secure an audience-approved accolade at the TV Choice Awards 2024.

The 27th annual ceremony, hosted by comedian Tom Allen, will see everyone from the This Morning cast to the stars of Call the Midwife in attendance. Meanwhile, famous faces from the realms of Emmerdale, Coronation Street, and EastEnders will be battling it out in the soap categories after over 1.4 million readers cast their votes for their favourite on-screen characters. This year's ceremony also boasts two new categories: Best Game Show and Favourite Channel/Streaming Service.

From Helen Skelton to Strictly's Ellie Leach and Kelle Byran, heck out all the must-see red carpet moments and best fashion from the TV Choice Awards 2024…

Ellie Leach © Getty/Dave Benett Strictly champion Ellie Leach led the pack in a mint green mini dress with feathered cuffs. The former Coronation Street actress completed her whimsical 13 Going on 30 aesthetic with a bubblegum pink bag and butterfly-embellished princess heels. Perfection!

Bobby Brazier © Getty/Gareth Cattermole Ellie's rumoured love interest Bobby Brazier wasn't far behind her on the red carpet. Bobby, whose partnership with Dianne Buswell proved hugely popular with fans, rocked a quirky smart casual look in a button-down grey cardigan and smart navy joggers with a subtle flair. The cheeky chappy pulled it off

Helen Skelton © Getty/Gareth Cattermole Countryfile's Helen Skelton turned up the glamour in a daring one-piece. The blonde beauty rocked a low-cut black bodice and figure-hugging scarlet trousers. She toted her belongings in a small gold clutch and accessorised with a beaming smile.



Joanna Page © Getty Joanna Page looked lovely in a midnight blue, shimmering sequinned gown. The Gavin & Stacey star turned This Morning expert exuded confidence as she graced the red carpet in her midi-length dress.

Sian Welby © Getty/Gareth Cattermole Sian Welby has big shoes to fill, but Holly Willougby's This Morning replacement is doing a sterling job already! Proving that she's just as chic as Holly, the newcomer played it safe in a slinky black suit, paired with a sheer black lace bustier for an extra touch of glam. The radio DJ and Tv presenter opted for a glowing, natural beauty blend and pinned her hair back in a top knot.

Cait Fitton © Getty/Gareth Cattermole Corrie star Cait Fitton made a big impact in a fitted scarlet dress. The blonde beauty, who plays Lauren Bolton in the ITV soap, looked lovely in her satin number, which boasted roses on the thin straps and was perfectly paired with a slick of scarlet lipstick. Caity completed her look with retro winged eyeliner and silver drop earrings.



Kelle Bryan © Getty/Dave Benett Loose Women host Kelle Bryan looked divine in a red lace number with a plunging neckline, glittering beading and a fishtail design. The former Eternal singer swept her hair up into a glamorous updo as she walked the red carpet solo.

Natalie Cassidy © Getty/Gareth Cattermole Our Sonia pulled out all the stops to attend the 27th annual awards show. The EastEnders icon embraced the metallic trend in a fitted, midi pencil skirt, paired with a crisp white shirt.