Best photos from TV Choice Awards 2024: Ellie Leach, Sian Welby, Kelle Byran & more

BEST COMEDY
Good Omens, Prime Video
Mrs Brown’s Boys, BBC1
Ghosts, BBC1
Not Going Out, BBC1
BEST DAYTIME SHOW
Steph’s Packed Lunch, C4
This Morning, ITV1
Loose Women, ITV1
Animal Park, BBC1
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Happy Valley, BBC1
All Creatures Great & Small, C5
Heartstopper, Netflix
Vera, ITV1
BEST ENTERTAINMENT SHOW
Gogglebox/Celebrity Gogglebox, C4
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV1
The Graham Norton Show, BBC1
Taskmaster, C4
BEST FACTUAL SHOW
Winter On The Farm/Springtime On The Farm, C5
Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs, ITV1
Clarkson’s Farm, Prime Video
24 Hours In A&E, C4
BEST FAMILY DRAMA
Call The Midwife, BBC1
Casualty, BBC1
The Mandalorian, Disney+
Father Brown, BBC1
BEST FOOD SHOW
James Martin’s Saturday Morning, ITV1
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, BBC2
Sunday Brunch, C4
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted, Nat Geo
BEST GAME SHOW
The Chase, ITV1
The 1% Club, ITV1
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel, BBC1
Pointless/Pointless Celebrities, BBC1
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
Sort Your Life Out, BBC1
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, ITV1
Long Lost Family/Long Lost Family: What Happened Next, ITV1
Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, BBC2
BEST TALENT SHOW
Strictly Come Dancing/Strictly: It Takes Two, BBC1/BBC2
The Great British Bake Off/Bake Off: The Professionals/The Great Celebrity Bake Off For SUTC/Junior Bake Off/The GBBO: An Extra Slice, C4
Britain’s Got Talent, ITV1
The Masked Singer, ITV1
BEST NEW DRAMA
Beyond Paradise, BBC1
The Last Of Us, Sky Atlantic
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Netflix
Blue Lights, BBC1
BEST REALITY SHOW
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!/ I’m A Celebrity…SA, ITV1
The Traitors, BBC1
Queer Eye, Netflix
At Home With The Furys, Netflix
BEST SOAP
EastEnders, BBC1
Coronation Street, ITV1
Emmerdale, ITV1
Doctors, BBC1
BEST SOAP ACTOR
Jamie Borthwick -Jay Brown, EastEnders, BBC1
Jeff Hordley - Cain Dingle, Emmerdale, ITV1
Peter Ash - Paul Foreman, Coronation Street, ITV1
Ryan Prescott - Ryan Connor, Coronation Street, ITV1
BEST SOAP ACTRESS
Danielle Harold - Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders, BBC1
Maureen Lipman - Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street, ITV1
Karen Blick - Lydia Dingle, Emmerdale, ITV1
Emma Atkins - Charity Dingle, Emmerdale, ITV1
BEST ACTOR
David Tennant - Litvinenko, ITVX
James Norton - Happy Valley, BBC1
Martin Clunes - Doc Martin, ITV1
Kit Connor - Heartstopper, Netflix
BEST ACTRESS
Sarah Lancashire - Happy Valley, BBC1
Brenda Blethyn - Vera, ITV1
Jenny Agutter - Call The Midwife, BBC1
Yasmin Finney - Heartstopper, Netflix
FAVOURITE CHANNEL/STREAMING SERVICE
Netflix
Talking Pictures TV
BBC iPlayer
Channel 5