Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pregnant Amy Jackson just wore Kate Middleton's Bond girl dress - and looked incredible
Subscribe
Pregnant Amy Jackson just wore Kate Middleton's Bond girl dress - and looked incredible
Catherine shoulders up in gold dress© Getty

This actress just wore Princess Kate's Bond girl dress - and looked incredible

The wife of a Gossip Girl star looked incredible at a special London event

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales' gold gown worn to the 2021 James Bond No Time to Die premiere is undoubtedly her most dramatic look – and a stunning British actress just copied it. 

Amy Jackson was spotted on Wednesday evening when she stepped out with her Gossip Girl husband Ed Westwick to attend the British Asian Trust Annual Gala Dinner 2025 at Peninsula London wearing a near-identical gown that skimmed her blossoming baby bump beautifully. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The Princess of Wales' best recycled looks
Amy Jackson in gold caped dress© Getty

The star of the Indian feature film Madrasapattinam wore a gold number that featured embellished shoulders, a trailing cape, and a low V-shaped front – just like Kate's. Her dress was also covered in gold sequins and drew in at the waist to accentuate her bump.

Ed Westwick, Amy Jackson and Abhishek Bachchan in black tie© Getty

The full-length number was paired with black open-toed heels and wore her brunette tresses up, much like Prince William's wife. Her jewellery was kept to a minimum with a pair of simple stud earrings and her makeup look featured a dark smokey eye and natural lip.

Kate Middleton wearing gold Jenny Packham dress to the Bond premiere in 2021© Getty

A royal Bond girl

Amy took clear inspiration from the daughter-in-law of King Charles who blew royal fans away with her Bond girl look four years ago. The mother of three donned a floor-length Jenny Packham number which was said to be inspired by Bond Goldfinger paired with dramatic gold drop earrings.

Kate smiling in gold dress with statement earrings© Getty

Her makeup look was flawless featuring a gold smokey eye and her boldest pair of false lashes to date.

Amy Jackson in black dress and orange coat© Getty

Royal style inspo

It is not the first time that Amy has taken style inspiration from the Princess of Wales. Earlier this month the star attended a brunch hosted for Tommee Tippee's 60th Anniversary wearing an orange-toned red coat over a black form-fitting dress.

The family visited Wales together© Anwar Hussein

In 2022, Kate joined William on a visit to Cardiff Castle wearing a very similar style in the bold hue over a slim-fit dress.

Amy Jackson in white suit on street© Getty

Meanwhile, Amy went full bride mode in a white suit to the Nina Ricci show during 2024 Paris Fashion Week.

Lady Amelia Spencer, Amy Jackson and Lady Eliza Spencer in black and white© Getty

She teamed her all-white ensemble with cut-out heels as she posed up a storm with Prince William's cousins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer.  

Catherine in white suit© Getty

The princess wore a fitted white suit in France when she headed to the Rugby World Cup match at Stade Velodrome in Marseille in September 2023.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More