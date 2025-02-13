This actress just wore Princess Kate's Bond girl dress - and looked incredible

The Princess of Wales' gold gown worn to the 2021 James Bond No Time to Die premiere is undoubtedly her most dramatic look – and a stunning British actress just copied it.

Amy Jackson was spotted on Wednesday evening when she stepped out with her Gossip Girl husband Ed Westwick to attend the British Asian Trust Annual Gala Dinner 2025 at Peninsula London wearing a near-identical gown that skimmed her blossoming baby bump beautifully.

© Getty The star of the Indian feature film Madrasapattinam wore a gold number that featured embellished shoulders, a trailing cape, and a low V-shaped front – just like Kate's. Her dress was also covered in gold sequins and drew in at the waist to accentuate her bump.



© Getty The full-length number was paired with black open-toed heels and wore her brunette tresses up, much like Prince William's wife. Her jewellery was kept to a minimum with a pair of simple stud earrings and her makeup look featured a dark smokey eye and natural lip.



© Getty A royal Bond girl Amy took clear inspiration from the daughter-in-law of King Charles who blew royal fans away with her Bond girl look four years ago. The mother of three donned a floor-length Jenny Packham number which was said to be inspired by Bond Goldfinger paired with dramatic gold drop earrings.

© Getty Her makeup look was flawless featuring a gold smokey eye and her boldest pair of false lashes to date.



© Getty Royal style inspo It is not the first time that Amy has taken style inspiration from the Princess of Wales. Earlier this month the star attended a brunch hosted for Tommee Tippee's 60th Anniversary wearing an orange-toned red coat over a black form-fitting dress.

© Anwar Hussein In 2022, Kate joined William on a visit to Cardiff Castle wearing a very similar style in the bold hue over a slim-fit dress.



© Getty Meanwhile, Amy went full bride mode in a white suit to the Nina Ricci show during 2024 Paris Fashion Week.



© Getty She teamed her all-white ensemble with cut-out heels as she posed up a storm with Prince William's cousins Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer.

© Getty The princess wore a fitted white suit in France when she headed to the Rugby World Cup match at Stade Velodrome in Marseille in September 2023.