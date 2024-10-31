Newly-weds Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson announce pregnancy news with gorgeous photos of actress' blossoming bump

Newly-weds Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson have announced the wonderful news that they are expecting a baby.

Actress Amy is already the devoted mother to her five-year-old son Andreas Panayiotou, whom she shares with her ex-partner George Panayiotou. The joyous news was shared on the couple's respective Instagram accounts, where they looked blissfully in love in a series of stunning photos, cradling Amy's blossoming bump.

Letting the photos speak for themselves, the couple didn’t caption the images; however, their celebrity friends couldn’t wait to congratulate them and took to the comments section.

Kelly Rutherford, who starred alongside Ed in the cult-classic series Gossip Girl, penned two love hearts, whilst Stacey Dooley also added gushing emojis.

© Instagram Amy is already a doting mother to five-year-old Andreas who has a very close bond with Ed

Meanwhile, Emma Connolly wrote: "Congratulations guys!!!!!! Sooooo exciting!!!!!!!! Xxxxx." Helen Flanagan added: "Congratulations darling [red love heart emoji] xxxxxxx."

Whilst this may be the couple’s first baby together, they are both already in full swing of parenthood. Ed has an incredibly close relationship with Amy's son, which is something the Supergirl star has said was a fundamental part of their relationship.

© Instagram Ed and Amy's wedding celebrations were like something from a Hollywood movie

She previously told India Today: "Andreas has known Ed his whole life. I think he was two when he was introduced to Ed. We were very good friends. And he's been a part of his life for as long as he can remember.

"So, I think that's one of the reasons I love Ed so much. It is because of the relationship he has with Andreas, and how supportive he is of me as a mother and as a working mum."

The exciting baby news comes just weeks after the couple's Hollywood movie-worthy nuptials in Italy, where little Andreas was Ed's best man.

Talking about how Andreas reacted to her engagement, Amy added: "He was delighted. It was so funny because a few months ago, I had a ring, and it was on this finger.

"And he was like, 'Mummy, you’re not married?’ And he asked, ‘Why are you not married to Eddie, Mummy?’ I said, ‘He hasn’t asked me,’ and he said, ‘Well, I am going to tell him.’ I don't know whether that was an encouragement from his side. He gave the green light even before Ed probably had it in his mind."