Michelle Dockery is Princess Kate's double at royal carol concert

For the fourth year running, the Princess of Wales hosted her Christmas carol service which of course, is known as Together at Christmas.

Looking like a beautiful Christmas angel in a red coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen, upcycled with a black bow, 42-year-old Kate positively gleamed as she arrived at Westminster Abbey in London for the famous event.

© Getty Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 'Together At Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

Kate of course had her immediate family by her side, husband Prince William, and the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

A whole host of celebrity guests were also at the event. Sir Chris Hoy, the six-time Olympic cycling champion, Lorraine Kelly, Strictly star Amy Dowden, Hannah Waddingham, and Downton Abbey actress Michelle Dockery all featured in a reel of the event on the Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram.

© Instagram Kate greets Michelle at Together at Christmas Carol concert

Michelle, who is also 42 like Princess Kate, looked impeccably chic in her black suit, which looked expertly tailored.

She teamed it with a white blouse and wore her famous raven mane in a tumbling, flowing style. As she greeted Kate, we couldn't help but notice how similar the pair looked! They both have beautiful features, a blanket of brunette hair and great teeth. They could almost be sisters.

Kate and Michelle's special meeting

Back in 2020, Michelle spoke about the "nerve-wracking" moment she came face-to-face with Kate for the first time when the royal paid a visit to the Downton Abbey set back in March 2015.

© Getty Kate and Michelle Dockery first met in 2015

The Princess of Wales was eight months pregnant with Princess Charlotte as she visited Highclere Castle, home of the ITV series.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Michelle who played Lady Mary in the series, said: "Joanne Froggatt and I, who plays Anna, were rehearsing a scene and at that moment, she [Kate] came on set and she was our audience."

She added: "I sort of felt like it’s probably what it felt like for a court jester back in the day, performing for the royals, so we were quite nervous. She was so charming, gracious and beautiful, she was mesmerising, and it was such a special day for everyone.”