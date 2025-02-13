Kylie Jenner's magnificent hotel room almost overshadows her low-back look

Kylie Jenner is the ultimate cheerleader for her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet as she continues to support him during the bustle of awards season. The Kardashian's star joined her partner at the Santa Barbara Film Festival where he was honoured with the Arlington Artist of the Year Award.

WATCH Kylie Jenner support boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at the Santa Barbara Film Festival The actor received the Arlington Artist of the Year Award.

Prior to the event, the makeup mogul shared a slew of sultry snaps of her draped in a silky black ensemble in the couple's hotel room. Kylie looked sensational in the monochromatic bodycon gown that featured a plunging scooped neckline and a backless design that was cut down on her waist. The garment also boasted a mermaid silhouette that showed off the star's killer physique.

The LBD was accessorized with two jaw-dropping diamond-encrusted rings from Lorraine Schwartz and a pair of gleaming stud earrings. Kylie left her décolletage bare to ooze a touch of '90s-minimalism chic.

© Instagram Kylie looked sensation in the silky number

The Kylie Cosmetics founder styled her luscious raven locks into a voluminous blowout while her makeup exuded soft glamor with a smokey eye, a pinch of blush, and a nude-stained lip.

Kylie appeared to be staying at the Bacara resort as she posed in front of a full-length mirror. The star's love nest with her beau Timothée could be seen in the background. The stunning room boasted a four-post bed adorned with white cotton curtains. The bed was topped with stylish luggages, a pile of dressing gowns, and a box of Sprinter cans.

© Instagram The dress featured a low back

The cozy room was decorated with floral-print wallpaper and featured white wood beams. The vintage-inspired wallpaper matched with the floral curtains while the room was accented with a dark-wooden desk.

The oak floors were decked with a vintage rug and a pink open suitcase could be spotted in the corner.

© Instagram The makeup mogul oozed siren-core in the plunging gown

During the ceremony, the 27-year-old could be seen tentatively rubbing the A Complete Unknown star's back. Kylie then looked dotingly on her boyfriend as he emerged onto the stage to accept his award.

© Getty Images The actor donned a neon-green ensemble

The couple opted for opposing style agendas as the actor donned an eccentric number that featured a neon-green floral button-down shirt. The bold garment was layered over a bright green t-shirt and a pair of jeans. Timothée carried a black leather jacket while completing his quirky look with white sneakers and a silver chain necklace.

© Instagram Kylie looked sensational in the spring/summer 1999 silver chainmail Atelier Versace gown

The couple, who were first romantically linked back in 2023, have been enjoying a slew of star-studded date nights in the last few months. Kylie stole the show in a spring/summer 1999 silver chainmail Atelier Versace gown for the 2025 Golden Globes.

The shimmering backless dress featured a cowl neckline and a high leg split, while the garment was adorned with a chainmail material and floral accents.