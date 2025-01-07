Special detail about Kylie Jenner's Golden Globes Versace dress everyone missed

Timothée Chalamet has been busy cosplaying Bob Dylan with his inconspicuous moustache ahead of the release of his new film A Complete Unknown. However, it is not only actors who are able to channel global icons. Indeed, Timothée's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner also paid tribute to a familiar face while attending the 2025 Golden Globes.

© Instagram Kylie looked sensational in the spring/summer 1999 silver chainmail Atelier Versace gown

The beauty mogul recreated Elizabeth Hurley's iconic 1999 Versace dress for the star-studded occasion. Kylie looked sensational in the spring/summer 1999 silver chainmail Atelier Versace gown. The shimmering backless dress featured a cowl neckline and a high leg split, while the garment was adorned with a chainmail material and floral accents.

Elizabeth in Versace

© Penske Media via Getty Images Elizabeth wore the jaw-dropping dress back in 1999

Elizabeth donned the same iconic number, however in a lavender hue, back in 1999 for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards. The Austin Powers actress was joined by her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant, whom she also attended the Golden Globes alongside multiple times.

The fashion house became synonymous with Elizabeth's style and cemented her as the undisputed queen of the red carpet, thanks to her iconic safety pin dress that made history. Elizabeth was thrust into the limelight on 11 May 1994, when she attended the premiere of Four Weddings And A Funeral alongside her former boyfriend, Hugh Grant. Her overnight fame was courtesy of her iconic outfit choice, as the actress sported a gilded Versace Couture maxi dress.

© Dave Benett All eyes were on Elizabeth at the 1994 premiere

The gown featured a mix of black silk and lycra and was held together with gold-toned, oversized safety pins. The safety pins drew attention to the cutout waist feature and were used to embellish the straps. The glamorous gown oozed sultry chic through a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The look, that was set to change the relationship between fashion and film forevermore, was styled with a selection of chunky gold jewellery, a pair of black platform heels, and a radiant makeup look.

Golden Globes 2024

© Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima Kylie echoed Elizabeth in lace last year

This isn't the first time Kylie has embodied Elizabeth's daring style. The Kylie Cosmetics founder's low-cut black Hanae Mori lace dress from last year's Golden Globes reimagined the actress's 1997 Pantages theatre look which featured a plunging sheer lace ensemble adorned with silver sequins. Kylie stunned in a long-sleeved black sheer gown as she supported her boyfriend, who donned a matching black sequin suit.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Elizabeth was a '90s style icon

Timothée in Tom Ford

© Getty Images The couple posed together at the event

Kylie attended this year's award show to support Timothée, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. The Dune actor looked equally glamorous as he was dressed in Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford. The black textured suit featured a slim silhouette and was paired with a blue spotty scarf which echoed Bob Dylan’s 1996 album Blonde on Blonde.

© Getty Images Ayo Edebiri referenced Julia Robert in a tailored suit

It seems '90s fashion was out in full force for the occasion and Kylie wasn't the only guest to reference fashion's golden age. Ayo Edibiri donned an oversized grey Loewe suit that paid homage to Julia Roberts' unforgettable Armani menswear ensemble at the 1990 Golden Globes.