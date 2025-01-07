Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Special detail about Kylie Jenner's Golden Globes Versace dress everyone missed
Subscribe
Special detail about Kylie Jenner's Golden Globes Versace dress everyone missed
Kylie Jenner in Versace© Instagram

Special detail about Kylie Jenner's Golden Globes Versace dress everyone missed

The beauty mogul's chainmail dress was a love letter to Elizabeth Hurley

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Timothée Chalamet has been busy cosplaying Bob Dylan with his inconspicuous moustache ahead of the release of his new film A Complete Unknown. However, it is not only actors who are able to channel global icons. Indeed, Timothée's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner also paid tribute to a familiar face while attending the 2025 Golden Globes. 

Kylie looked sensational in the spring/summer 1999 silver chainmail Atelier Versace gown© Instagram
Kylie looked sensational in the spring/summer 1999 silver chainmail Atelier Versace gown

The beauty mogul recreated Elizabeth Hurley's iconic 1999 Versace dress for the star-studded occasion. Kylie looked sensational in the spring/summer 1999 silver chainmail Atelier Versace gown. The shimmering backless dress featured a cowl neckline and a high leg split, while the garment was adorned with a chainmail material and floral accents.

Elizabeth in Versace

Actress Liz Hurley in Versace Atelier at the CFDA awards dinner.© Penske Media via Getty Images
Elizabeth wore the jaw-dropping dress back in 1999

Elizabeth donned the same iconic number, however in a lavender hue, back in 1999 for the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards. The Austin Powers actress was joined by her then-boyfriend Hugh Grant, whom she also attended the Golden Globes alongside multiple times.

The fashion house became synonymous with Elizabeth's style and cemented her as the undisputed queen of the red carpet, thanks to her iconic safety pin dress that made history. Elizabeth was thrust into the limelight on 11 May 1994, when she attended the premiere of Four Weddings And A Funeral alongside her former boyfriend, Hugh Grant. Her overnight fame was courtesy of her iconic outfit choice, as the actress sported a gilded Versace Couture maxi dress.

British actor Hugh Grant and his girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley arrive at the post-premiere party of Grant's latest film, 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' on May 11, 1994 in London, England.© Dave Benett
All eyes were on Elizabeth at the 1994 premiere

The gown featured a mix of black silk and lycra and was held together with gold-toned, oversized safety pins. The safety pins drew attention to the cutout waist feature and were used to embellish the straps. The glamorous gown oozed sultry chic through a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The look, that was set to change the relationship between fashion and film forevermore, was styled with a selection of chunky gold jewellery, a pair of black platform heels, and a radiant makeup look. 

Golden Globes 2024

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. © Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Ima
Kylie echoed Elizabeth in lace last year

This isn't the first time Kylie has embodied Elizabeth's daring style. The Kylie Cosmetics founder's low-cut black Hanae Mori lace dress from last year's Golden Globes reimagined the actress's 1997 Pantages theatre look which featured a  plunging sheer lace ensemble adorned with silver sequins. Kylie stunned in a long-sleeved black sheer gown as she supported her boyfriend, who donned a matching black sequin suit. 

Actor Hugh Grant and actress Elizabeth Hurley attend "Happy Birthday Elizabeth: A Celebration of Life" Television Special to Celebrate Elizabeth Taylor's 65th Birthday on February 16, 1997 at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, California. © Ron Galella Collection via Getty
Elizabeth was a '90s style icon

Timothée in Tom Ford

The couple posed together at the event© Getty Images
The couple posed together at the event

Kylie attended this year's award show to support Timothée, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. The Dune actor looked equally glamorous as he was dressed in Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford. The black textured suit featured a slim silhouette and was paired with a blue spotty scarf which echoed Bob Dylan’s 1996 album Blonde on Blonde.

Ayo Edebiri referenced Julia Robert in a tailored suit © Getty Images
Ayo Edebiri referenced Julia Robert in a tailored suit

It seems '90s fashion was out in full force for the occasion and Kylie wasn't the only guest to reference fashion's golden age. Ayo Edibiri donned an oversized grey Loewe suit that paid homage to Julia Roberts' unforgettable Armani menswear ensemble at the 1990 Golden Globes.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More