Victoria Beckham can't stop wearing cut-out clothes - and fans are divided

Victoria Beckham has really switched up her wardrobe this week! A fan of sleek dresses and tailored separates, the mother-of-four has incorporated some cut-out items into her wardrobe over the last few days, and we think she looks sensational.

On Thursday, VB took to Instagram, telling her fans: "I am about to leave London, heading to Ireland." The beauty brand founder went to the Emerald Isle to host a beauty event at department store Brown Thomas.

The fashionista wowed onlookers, sporting her trademark black suit, but underneath was a cut-out, contrasting white body suit that showed a hint of hip flesh.

And on Friday - Valentine's Day - Victoria chose a sassy ensemble for the day of love, announcing her cut-out top and trousers were what she would be sporting for a V-day date night with husband David later that evening.

Taking to Instagram in video format, her 32.9m followers were treated to her all-black look, and the former Spice Girl cheekily quipped: "Mr. Beckham’s going to love this."

The top had spaghetti straps and cut-out detail at her waist. It fitted in with her chic slacks, which had a tailing hem at the hip. Stunning!

The 50-year-old said about the look: "This is the ultimate date night piece — my Cut-Out Cami Top. It’s sensual, understated and I love the fitted ‘90s-inspired silhouette which brings a playful twist to classic tuxedo tailoring. I’ve paired it with my Satin Waistband Trouser for an elevated finish and the new Cufflink Pendant Necklace — perfect for Valentine’s Day."

Fans, however, were a mixed bag when it came to their onions on the racy outfit. One follower wrote: "You're lucky you're a clothes horse, but us normal shapes cannot wear these pieces, ok for supermodels, 99% of women aren’t."

Another wrote: "Wow Victoria that looks beautiful on you." A third shared: "You could wear a bin bag and still be stunning!! Also absolutely desperate for the cufflink pendant necklace."

Although the mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper is known for wearing black, she does love a pop of colour sometimes, telling The Telegraph in 2017: "I used to wear a lot of black, so I would never understand why certain people used to say, ‘You need to wear colour.’ I just thought black was great but now I really enjoy wearing color. When I see pictures of myself in colour it feels fresh and more useful."