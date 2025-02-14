Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham, 50, can't stop wearing cut-out clothes - and fans are divided
Subscribe
Victoria Beckham, 50, can't stop wearing cut-out clothes - and fans are divided
Victoria Beckham during a dinner at Highgrove House on February 07, 2025 in Tetbury, England. In preparation for their upcoming State Visits to the Holy See and the Republic of Italy in early April 2025, The King and Queen will attend a special dinner alongside the Italian Ambassador to the UK, His Excellency Inigo Lambertini, Mrs. Maria Grazia Lambertini, and Italian-American actor Stanley Tucci. The event will celebrate the values of Slow Food and Slow Fashion. © Getty Images

Victoria Beckham can't stop wearing cut-out clothes - and fans are divided

The 50-year-old Posh style icon looks amazing

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Victoria Beckham has really switched up her wardrobe this week! A fan of sleek dresses and tailored separates, the mother-of-four has incorporated some cut-out items into her wardrobe over the last few days, and we think she looks sensational.

On Thursday, VB took to Instagram, telling her fans: "I am about to leave London, heading to Ireland." The beauty brand founder went to the Emerald Isle to host a beauty event at department store Brown Thomas.

Victoria Beckham with people who work on her beauty stand © Instagram
Victoria Beckham made a flying visit to Dublin, wearinga cut out body suit

The fashionista wowed onlookers, sporting her trademark black suit, but underneath was a cut-out, contrasting white body suit that showed a hint of hip flesh.

Victoria Beckham in a black suit standing on steps © Instagram
Victoria's suit looked wonderful with her top

And on Friday - Valentine's Day - Victoria chose a sassy ensemble for the day of love, announcing her cut-out top and trousers were what she would be sporting for a V-day date night with husband David later that evening.

Taking to Instagram in video format, her 32.9m followers were treated to her all-black look, and the former Spice Girl cheekily quipped: "Mr. Beckham’s going to love this."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The Beckham's love story

The top had spaghetti straps and cut-out detail at her waist. It fitted in with her chic slacks, which had a tailing hem at the hip. Stunning!

View post on Instagram
 

The 50-year-old said about the look: "This is the ultimate date night piece — my Cut-Out Cami Top. It’s sensual, understated and I love the fitted ‘90s-inspired silhouette which brings a playful twist to classic tuxedo tailoring. I’ve paired it with my Satin Waistband Trouser for an elevated finish and the new Cufflink Pendant Necklace — perfect for Valentine’s Day."

Victoria Beckham's chic milky white manicure © GC Images
Victoria often wears classic, tailored pieces

Fans, however, were a mixed bag when it came to their onions on the racy outfit. One follower wrote: "You're lucky you're a clothes horse, but us normal shapes cannot wear these pieces, ok for supermodels, 99% of women aren’t."

Another wrote: "Wow Victoria that looks beautiful on you." A third shared: "You could wear a bin bag and still be stunning!! Also absolutely desperate for the cufflink pendant necklace."

Victoria Beckham wearing black, taking a selfie in a bathroom
Victoria often shares her outfit choices with fans

Although the mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper is known for wearing black, she does love a pop of colour sometimes, telling The Telegraph in 2017: "I used to wear a lot of black, so I would never understand why certain people used to say, ‘You need to wear colour.’ I just thought black was great but now I really enjoy wearing color. When I see pictures of myself in colour it feels fresh and more useful."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More