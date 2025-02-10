Victoria Beckham just reinvented the wedding dress - 2025 brides should take note

Victoria Beckham looked stunning at the weekend! She and her husband David were invited to Highgrove House, King Charles' beloved private residence in The Cotswolds, for an intimate black-tie dinner.

Giving us all a lesson on dressing to impress, the former Spice Girl looked incredible in a glamorous, full-length white silk gown with ruched detail at the waist. Talk about Hollywood glam!

© Instagram David and Victoria Beckham pose for photo ahead of the event

Known as the 'Gathered Waist Floor-Length Dress In Ivory' the £990 design was subtle yet ethereal and the 50-year-old teamed the fabulous style with high heel shoes and wore her hair up in a ponytail. Sublime!

The website said of the style: "Reimagined in a nostalgic shade of Ivory for SS25, the Gathered Waist Floor-Length Dress is a romantic proposition for the new season. Crafted from luxurious crepe-back satin, it is fitted at the waist and hip for a flattering hourglass shape. A provocative open-back design, elegant tie detail at the back of the neck, and tactile pleating at the skirt add sensuous points of difference. A floor-pooling hemline adds a dramatic finishing touch."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Beckhams - a love story

We felt the dress could easily be a wedding gown. After all, it's full length, ivory-toned and some brides who love simple styles would adore this look. It's timeless, don't you think?

© Getty Images Victoria rocked a high ponytail as she met King Charles

Posing ahead of the event, which was held in honour of the King's Foundation, Victoria captioned the snap of her and David: "Celebrating UK-Italy relations, slow food, and sustainable fashion with The King and Queen at @highgrovegarden last night."

© Getty Images What a stylish pair!

The picture amassed almost half a million 'likes' and countless comments. One follower wrote: "The definition of elegance and class." Another quipped: "You both look regal and chic, LOVE the dress Victoria!" A third added: "Great dress!"

Victoria's wedding dress

Speaking of wedding dresses, the fashion mogul's was a beautiful style that could easily be worn today should she ever decide to re-wear it.

© Instagram Victoria trying on her Vera Wang gown

Victoria's gown was the stuff of dreams, created by arguably the most famous bridal designer of all time, Vera Wang. Her satin creation was simple yet bold. The champagne-coloured ball gown featured a corset by none other than Mister Pearl, a couture corsetiere who has made some seriously famous people's corsets, from Kylie Minogue to Dita Von Teese.