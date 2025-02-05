Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham, 50, just made a £290 see-through bodysuit look so posh
Victoria Beckham, 50, just made a £290 see-through bodysuit look so posh
Digital Cover celebrity-style© GC Images

Victoria Beckham just made a £290 see-through bodysuit look so posh

The mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper stunned in latest outfit

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham may have worn her latest outfit a few days ago, but it's still etched firmly in our minds, and also hers, as she just posted the most delightful Instagram selfie of herself, rocking the new look.

Posing in an ultra-chic bathroom, VB sported a slinky skirt, her 'Mini Dorian Bag in Black Grained Leather' high heels and a see-through, sleeveless bodysuit which costs a cool £290.

Victoria Beckham wearing black, taking a selfie in a bathroom
Victoria wowed in her newest outfit

The website says of the style: "Presented in classic black, the 'Sleeveless High Neck Bodysuit' is a foundational piece for any wardrobe. Meticulously crafted from a sheer lace pointelle knit, it has a sleeveless silhouette, fitted funnel neck, adjustable snap closure and a centre back concealed zip. A SS25 highlight and a favourite of Victoria’s, it exudes a sexy sophistication."

Sleeveless High Neck Bodysuit In Black by Victoria Beckham
'Sleeveless High Neck Bodysuit In Black' by Victoria Beckham

We loved the fact that the former Spice Girl added a simple black shrug, it gave the look a svelte finish and we loved her sleek silhouette. Go VB!

 Victoria's big night out

The 50-year-old wore the fancy getup to the launch of her husband, footballing legend David Beckham's unveiling as the new face of BOSS ONE Bodywear.

 The event to launch the line took place at a star-studded event in London's Lightroom.

Alongside VB were three of his children - daughter Harper, 13, and two youngest sons Romeo, 22, and Cruz, 19, who proudly supported the soccer star turned-fashion icon.

David Beckham with Victoria, Harper, Romeo and Cruz at BOSS One launch in London © Instagram
The Beckham family were all out to support David at his BOSS One launch

Cruz's girlfriend Jackie Apostel commanded attention in bold red lace lingerie, strikingly contrasted by a crisp white suit - both pieces from Victoria's own fashion brand while Kim Turnball, Romeo's partner, opted for an all-black ensemble, consisting of a black bodysuit and a pair of trousers with a daring split.

It must be so handy that your boyfriend's mother is one of the most well-known fashion designers in the world, right?

David of course, was decked out in BOSS, in the form of a sharp tailored suit, looking very slick as he posed for cameras alongside his loved ones.

Romeo, Victoria, Harper, David and Cruz Beckham at BOSS One launch in London© Instagram
Harper was joined by her big brothers Romeo (left) and Cruz (right), plus their respective girlfriends

Fashionista Harper, 13, dressed to impress in one of her most worn items, a slip dress, in vampy black, also from her mother's fashion line and she accessorised with a £8k Van Cleef & Arpels necklace. 

