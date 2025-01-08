Victoria Beckham loves this handbag so much she just named it after herself

Victoria Beckham's fashion brand has been hugely popular with shoppers for the last seventeen years and it's easy to see why. Not only does the fashion mogul produce some seriously chic clothes, loved by A List celebrities and royalty, but she's constantly evolving the brand.

Last year, the wife of David Beckham relaunched her denim collection, and new for 2025 is a bag, and it's a goodie.

The new 'Victoria Bag' bu Victoria Beckham

Say hello to the 'Victoria' bag, which is named after the designer herself. The £1,490 bag is a gorgeous, classic tote style number, and comes in three colours; ivory, dove grey, and black.

© Instagram Victoria founded her fashion label 17 years ago

The website says of the style: "A conceptual piece that merges the elegance of the Victoria leather goods series and the functionality of the W11 tote, the Victoria Bag in Ivory grained leather is a beautifully considered piece in the house’s archive that marries form and functionality. Featuring a shoulder strap and double zip closure, it has a leatherette lining and two internal slip pockets for secure storage. Featuring the house’s new masculine-inspired cufflink hardware, it is finished with the discretely stamped address of Victoria’s London studio (N.202) followed by a unique serial number."

Eva is VB's namesake

This isn't the first time the 50-year-old has named one of her fashion items after someone. Back in 2018, the former Spice Girl paid tribute to her best friend Eva Longoria.

WATCH: Eva Longoria on Victoria Beckham

The high heel called the 'Eva Pump' featured a stiletto heel and open front, and came in a range of colours – orange, berry and black. The fashion designer charged £550 for the heels as part of her SS18 collection.

© Instagram/@evalongoria Victoria and Eva have been besties for years

At the time, the star proudly shared photos of the shoe on her Instagram account, writing: "Work some colour into your wardrobe with the Eva Pump – brand new for #VBPreSS18. Choose your favourite shade at victoriabeckham.com or #VBDoverSt now! X VB."

© Getty Victoria named a pair of shoes after Eva in 2018

Victoria and Eva are total besties; VB even designed Eva's "dream" wedding dress when she tied the knot with Jose 'Pepe' Antonio Baston in 2016. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Magazine at the time, Desperate Housewives star Eva said of the collaboration:

"I asked Victoria to do my dress because I wanted it to be special and made with love – and I knew Victoria would make it with love. "Victoria was one of my witnesses, too – she signed the paper that says I was here – so it was a Victoria Beckham weekend. She was the best, sweetest person to have there on this day. Not only did she do my wedding dress but she's one of my best friends so for her to be there was so special."



