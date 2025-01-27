Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham's new date night dress is her sassiest frock of 2025 so far
Subscribe
Victoria Beckham's new date night dress is her sassiest frock of 2025 so far
David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham pose on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the Premiere of "Beckham" in London on October 3, 2023. © AFP via Getty Images

Victoria Beckham's new date night dress is her sassiest frock of 2025 so far

The mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper loves a little black dress…

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
Updated: 2 minutes ago
Share this:

Victoria Beckham clearly has Valentine's Day on her mind! The fashion designer shared a brand new dress on her Instagram feed on Sunday evening and we haven't been able to stop thinking about it ever since.

VB's new 'Mini Lace Cami Dress' costs £990 and is her prettiest frock of the year so far, we are calling it. It's pretty racy actually; it's a slip number that has exposed lace on show and spaghetti straps. Flirty! And ideal for date night.

View post on Instagram
 

The website says of the new number: "Understatedly sexy, the Mini Lace Intarsia Cami Dress is a refined piece of foundation wear ideal for layering beneath evening wear. Three lace panel inserts on the chest, waist and hem bring a tactile sensuosity, while a pleated godet at the side of the skirt adds fluidity for a flirtatious finishing touch. Delicate spaghetti straps complete the look."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: ictoria and David Beckham make surprise appearance at state banquet with royals

The 50-year-old also uploaded a snapshot of her dress on her Instagram account, telling followers: "The classic little black dress is updated with delicate lace detailing, just in time for Valentine’s Day."

David and Victoria Beckham cuddled up on NYE© Instagram
David and Victoria Beckham are always very loved up

Fans gave the design a big thumbs up. One follower quipped: "That dress is so sexy!" Another added: "I want one," a third quipped: "Looks absolutely stunning as always Victoria."

 Also on the line up in the fashionista's V-Day capsule range is a pair of tights, which are designed to make hearts race this February 14. 

Victoria Beckham wears the VB Monogram Lace Tights © @victoriabeckham
The VB Monogram Lace Tights are a constant in VB's wardrobe

The former singer's ‘Exclusive VB Monogram Lace Tights In Black ' cost £95 and VB brings them back year after year. They look fabulous paired under dresses.

Victoria's Little Black Dress(es)

The wife of David Beckham has had a long-standing love affair with LBDs since her Spice Girl days.

Victoria Beckham Posh Spice wearing a brown dress in Cannes© Getty
Victoria often wore tiny dresses in black or brown when she was in the Spice Girls

When Victoria was in her Posh Spice era, her iconic little black dress made her a household name. The two went hand in hand and she wore different variations consistently.

But her most famous frock from the early 90s was actually a high street bargain, not from Gucci as reported.

Victoria beckham posing for cameras on street© Getty
Victoria has worn black dresses throughout her career

VB famously later revealed: "The first dress that I wore in the Spice Girls, which everybody thought was a little black Gucci dress, was actually from Miss Selfridge - it wasn't a little black Gucci dress."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More