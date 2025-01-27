Victoria Beckham's new date night dress is her sassiest frock of 2025 so far

Victoria Beckham clearly has Valentine's Day on her mind! The fashion designer shared a brand new dress on her Instagram feed on Sunday evening and we haven't been able to stop thinking about it ever since.
VB's new 'Mini Lace Cami Dress' costs £990 and is her prettiest frock of the year so far, we are calling it. It's pretty racy actually; it's a slip number that has exposed lace on show and spaghetti straps. Flirty! And ideal for date night.
The website says of the new number: "Understatedly sexy, the Mini Lace Intarsia Cami Dress is a refined piece of foundation wear ideal for layering beneath evening wear. Three lace panel inserts on the chest, waist and hem bring a tactile sensuosity, while a pleated godet at the side of the skirt adds fluidity for a flirtatious finishing touch. Delicate spaghetti straps complete the look."
The 50-year-old also uploaded a snapshot of her dress on her Instagram account, telling followers: "The classic little black dress is updated with delicate lace detailing, just in time for Valentine’s Day."
Fans gave the design a big thumbs up. One follower quipped: "That dress is so sexy!" Another added: "I want one," a third quipped: "Looks absolutely stunning as always Victoria."
Also on the line up in the fashionista's V-Day capsule range is a pair of tights, which are designed to make hearts race this February 14.
The former singer's ‘Exclusive VB Monogram Lace Tights In Black ' cost £95 and VB brings them back year after year. They look fabulous paired under dresses.
Victoria's Little Black Dress(es)
The wife of David Beckham has had a long-standing love affair with LBDs since her Spice Girl days.
When Victoria was in her Posh Spice era, her iconic little black dress made her a household name. The two went hand in hand and she wore different variations consistently.
But her most famous frock from the early 90s was actually a high street bargain, not from Gucci as reported.
VB famously later revealed: "The first dress that I wore in the Spice Girls, which everybody thought was a little black Gucci dress, was actually from Miss Selfridge - it wasn't a little black Gucci dress."