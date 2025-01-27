Victoria Beckham's new date night dress is her sassiest frock of 2025 so far

Victoria Beckham clearly has Valentine's Day on her mind! The fashion designer shared a brand new dress on her Instagram feed on Sunday evening and we haven't been able to stop thinking about it ever since.

VB's new 'Mini Lace Cami Dress' costs £990 and is her prettiest frock of the year so far, we are calling it. It's pretty racy actually; it's a slip number that has exposed lace on show and spaghetti straps. Flirty! And ideal for date night.

The website says of the new number: "Understatedly sexy, the Mini Lace Intarsia Cami Dress is a refined piece of foundation wear ideal for layering beneath evening wear. Three lace panel inserts on the chest, waist and hem bring a tactile sensuosity, while a pleated godet at the side of the skirt adds fluidity for a flirtatious finishing touch. Delicate spaghetti straps complete the look."

The 50-year-old also uploaded a snapshot of her dress on her Instagram account, telling followers: "The classic little black dress is updated with delicate lace detailing, just in time for Valentine’s Day."

© Instagram David and Victoria Beckham are always very loved up

Fans gave the design a big thumbs up. One follower quipped: "That dress is so sexy!" Another added: "I want one," a third quipped: "Looks absolutely stunning as always Victoria."

Also on the line up in the fashionista's V-Day capsule range is a pair of tights, which are designed to make hearts race this February 14.

© @victoriabeckham The VB Monogram Lace Tights are a constant in VB's wardrobe

The former singer's ‘Exclusive VB Monogram Lace Tights In Black ' cost £95 and VB brings them back year after year. They look fabulous paired under dresses.

Victoria's Little Black Dress(es)

The wife of David Beckham has had a long-standing love affair with LBDs since her Spice Girl days.

© Getty Victoria often wore tiny dresses in black or brown when she was in the Spice Girls

When Victoria was in her Posh Spice era, her iconic little black dress made her a household name. The two went hand in hand and she wore different variations consistently.

But her most famous frock from the early 90s was actually a high street bargain, not from Gucci as reported.

© Getty Victoria has worn black dresses throughout her career

VB famously later revealed: "The first dress that I wore in the Spice Girls, which everybody thought was a little black Gucci dress, was actually from Miss Selfridge - it wasn't a little black Gucci dress."