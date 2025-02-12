Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham just went as blonde as daughter Harper - they now look like twins
Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham

David Beckham's wife just had a major hair transformation

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham may be known mostly for her posh '90s bob' but she's had a fair few other haircuts over the years from super long hair extensions she rocked at her 50th birthday party last year, to her mid-length bob she first debuted in Las Vegas in 2024. There's a lot of hairdos to cover!

On Wednesday, the former Spice Girl told her legions of followers she was off to Ireland and filmed herself getting ready. In the video, Victoria's hair looked so blonde! The fashion mogul has sorted a subtle balayage look over the past few months, but it looks as if she's had a recent revamp.

Victoria Beckham hair blonde highlights
Victoria Beckham hair blonde highlights

Check out the new, ashy-toned ends. So chic and we think the overall lighter appearance of her hair is super youthful, too.

Harper Beckham using makeup© Instagram
Harper now sports long blonde locks

In fact, we think the colour is pretty much the same as her lovely 13-year-old daughter Harper.

Harper Beckham's hair

We know that Harper's fashion sense is pretty fashion-forward for a teenager - but after all, when your mother is a fashion designer and your dad is one of the best-dressed celebrity men ever, she has a head start.

Harper Beckham and Victoria Beckham
Harper twinned with her mother on the Women of the Year Awards red carpet

Harper is no ordinary teenager beauty-wise either; her makeup and hair regime shows this, too.

Last year, Harper joined mum Victoria at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year 2024 awards. She wowed onlookers as she dressed in a beautiful cloud blue satin dress, sporting a brand new hairstyle to boot. We noticed she had baby blonde highlights that added dimension to her shoulder-length hair.

Harper's golden locks were sleek, straightened and looked impossibly glossy against her pretty pastel frock.

Who cuts Victoria Beckham and Harper's hair?

Victoria's longtime hairstylist and close friend, Ken Paves, is also Harper's godfather and tenders to both of their tresses.

Harper Beckham checking out of their hotel during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2024 in Paris, France.© GC Images
Harper's hair always looks great

Back In September, taking to Instagram, Victoria showed off her new choppy bob from side to side and credited bestie Ken for the transformation. "Fresh new haircut! Love you @kenpaves," she penned.

Ken Paves also styles Harper's hair - who is his goddaughter© Instagram
Ken Paves also styles Harper's hair - who is his goddaughter

The Beckhams aren't the only star-studded clients on Ken's roster. Eva Longoria, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey, and Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz have also had their locks tamed by the expert stylist.

