Amanda Holden and her husband Chris Hughes live in a jaw-droppingly impressive home in Surrey with their two daughters, Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13.

The property – said to be worth around £7 million – became their home after selling their previous house, also in Surrey, which was worth around £5 million, so they've had quite the upgrade.

Since Amanda and Chris' home is so beautiful, it's no wonder that the Britain's Got Talent host is keen to show it off from time to time.

The TV and radio broadcaster has shared plenty of videos and photos on her social media and her followers have loved not only getting a glimpse of the house but also some design and décor inspiration.

Amanda is also a keen interior designer and has styled most of the rooms in her home herself.

See some stunning snaps of the house here…

1/ 12 © Instagram Private bedroom Amanda filmed this video in her bedroom while showing off her nighttime routine, and we love how chic the room is. We don't get a full view of the room, but it's clear that Amanda and Chris have opted for a charcoal grey colour scheme. They're fortunate to have a large bed with a stylish headboard that wouldn't look out of place at a five-star hotel.

2/ 12 © Instagram Bathroom In the same post, we also got a peek inside their en suite and it's so light and airy! Huge windows allow plenty of daylight to flood the room while stylish Roman shutters provide privacy. The free-standing bath with the bronze, waterfall tap is heavenly.



3/ 12 © Instagram Glam room Amanda is unapologetic about how much she loves to get glammed up, so it's not surprising she has a whole room dedicated to hair and makeup. The gorgeous room is monochrome with black and white stripes on the wall and dark wooden doors. Pops of colour thanks to the bright pink furniture make the room stand out.



4/ 12 © Instagram Daughter's bedroom Amanda designed both her daughters' bedrooms and they're both brilliantly unique. The first room has been styled with Gatsby-esque art-deco vibes in mind and it looks super stylish. The bottle-green velvet bed and sofa perfectly complement the green walls. Gold accents are dotted around the room which elevate the glamour even more.

5/ 12 © Instagram Daughter's bedroom The second bedroom is what Amanda dubbed 'Beverly Hills Hotel vibe' and we totally agree – the green and light pink is Los Angeles in a nutshell. The botanical print on the walls is replicated in the soft furnishings, and we also love the pink and white stripe accents. The four-poster bed is impressive, too.



6/ 12 © Instagram Guest bedroom Anyone who goes to stay at Amanda's house will be getting five-star treatment in this stunning guest bedroom. Much like Lexi's bedroom, this guest room was decorated with Hollywood-style art deco in mind, and the circular mirror and gorgeous chandelier are wow-worthy.



7/ 12 © Instagram The wallpaper is a gorgeous pattern that makes the entire room stand out. However, Amanda cleverly paired the wallpaper with chic panelling underneath, giving the walls an added layer of texture and design.



8/ 12 © Instagram Walk-in wardrobe It'll come as a surprise to no one that Amanda has a fabulous walk-in wardrobe room in her home. We got a glimpse of the room in a video the TV shared on Instagram and the walls have been designed with purpose-built wardrobes – allowing for plenty of storage for dresses, shoes and accessories.



9/ 12 © Instagram Kitchen This is one corner of Amanda's kitchen that certainly stands out. There is a huge piece of art on the wall showing the 53-year-old holding a martini with a tagline that reads: "I drink to make other people more interesting." The walls are dark grey in colour and there are also stylish velvet bar stools in a sage colour.

10/ 12 © Instagram Dining room Amanda has made sure that when hosting dinner parties, her guests are in the most spectacular surroundings. This dining room was transformed entirely and it looks like an upscale restaurant. The ceiling and walls have been decorated with a stunning orange floral print, and the walls also have black panthers painted on them, giving the room a fabulous jungle theme. The huge table has plenty of seating and a beautiful light fitting hanging above it.

11/ 12 © Instagram Pool Amanda's family can enjoy dips in their huge pool when the summer months are here. The outside area is surrounded by tall hedges for privacy and a generously sized patio that surrounds the pool area.



12/ 12 © Instagram Hot tub and garden Another snapshot of Amanda's garden shows off a spectacular view. Not only do they have a pool to make the most of, but a hot tub too.

