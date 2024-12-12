Amanda Holden shares rare photo of husband Chris on special day

Amanda Holden celebrated her 16th wedding anniversary on Tuesday as she took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback snap from the big day.

© Instagram Amanda shared a sweet throwback picture to commemorate the special day

The social media tribute showcased a heartwarming photograph of Amanda and her record producer husband, Chris Hughes, walking hand in hand through a cascade of confetti as they exited the church, newly married.

The Heart FM breakfast host captioned the post: "16 years ago today I married the love of my life. 21 years together and I still fancy the pants of him."



For the big day, Amanda donned a stunning Elie Saab wedding dress that featured crystal embellishments in the form of flowers adorned over the bodice. The figure-hugging upper half of the gown offered a waist-cinching look. The vintage-inspired gown oozed romanticism with the lower half adding thirties voluminous detail as the material shot out at the side. The dress was in an unconventional champagne colour, with the lace overlaid with intricate sequins. The Italian-inspired garment also featured a sultry low back cut.

The couple met in Los Angeles in 2003 but only started dating a year later after reuniting during London Fashion Week in 2004. At nearly two years old, the pair's first daughter, Lexi, attended their wedding.

Amanda and Chris's nuptials took place at St Margaret's Church in Somerset. The Christmas-themed wedding featured lashings of fake snow and festive ivy trimmings. The service was followed by an exclusive wedding reception at private member's club Babington House. Their star-studded guest list featured the likes of Fantastic Beasts star, Eddie Redmayne and Gavin and Stacey creator, James Corden. Former Formula One driver, David Coulthard, was Chris' best man.

© Dave Benett Amanda and Chris met in 2003 and started dating in 2004

The couple now reside in an opulent £7 million mansion in Surrey with their two daughters, Lexi, 18, and Hollie, 12. Amanda and Chris sadly lost their son Theo at seven months in 2011 after he was stillborn.

© Karwai Tang Lexi is her mums double

Speaking to HELLO! about her marriage in 2019, Amanda revealed: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness. We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives. He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax."

She added: "He's a proper bloke who looks after me. I'm a strong, opinionated woman, but he helps steer the Mandy ship."

The Britain's Got Talent judge was married to TV presenter Les Dennis before she met her partner Chris. Amanda and Les tied the knot in 1995, however the romance was short lived as the pair divorced in 2002.