Pamela Anderson and her son Brandon shine on the Golden Globes 2025 red carpet

Pamela Anderson positively shone on the red carpet at The Golden Globes 2025 on Sunday.

The blonde beauty, who is nominated for the Best Actress role for her performance in The Last Showgirl, made flashbulbs pop, wearing an incredible demure black gown which fell to the floor and gave her a fabulous Hollywood movie-style look.

© Getty Pamela looked sensational at the Golden Globes 2025

The actress, who has recently cut her hair, added a pair of matching, black, elbow-length gloves, high heels by Jimmy Choo and little makeup, as she was accompanied by her eldest son Brandon, who looked super suave in his tux.

© Getty Images Pamela was accompanied by her son, Brandon Lee

The Golden Globes is always the most stylish way to start a new year and the 2025 red carpet was not to be missed! Every year, Hollywood's glitterati come together, celebrating the very best in film and television.

Pamela worked her stylish magic alongside a white host of celebrities that graced the red carpet, from Cate Blanchett to Selena Gomez.

WATCH: Pamela Anderson looks radiant in makeup free video

Pamela has never looked more beautiful or glowing as she does now, and the fact she has totally reinvented her look has proved a huge hit with fans who adore her for embracing her incredible natural beauty.

© Stefanie Keenan Pamela has embraced the no makeup look and looks wonderful

Back in 2023, the mother-of-two decided to leave the foundation, super bronzed skin and her signature 90s smokey eye behind, not to mention her eye-catching hairpieces, for a totally pared-down look in which her glowing skin is the focus. The former Baywatch star regularly shows her followers her skincare routine with her beauty line, Sonsie Skin.

© Steve Granitz The actress has been praised for embracing her natural beauty

Musing on her transformation whilst being interviewed on the Today Show, the 57-year-old said: "I am much more comfortable in my own skin, but I also am in an industry that really focuses on beauty. And I thought, 'I'm going to challenge beauty'. I think challenging ourselves is what keeps us young and beautiful. And I think, really genuinely, beauty does come from within and you don’t have to play the game."

Oscar winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis, who also stars in The Last Showgirl with Pamela, was right behind her co-star when it came to her makeunder. Taking to Instagram, she penned: "THE NATURAL BEAUTY REVOLUTION HAS OFFICIALLY BEGUN! @pamelaanderson in the middle of fashion week with so many pressures and postures and this woman showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face. I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion."