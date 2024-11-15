Jamie Lee Curtis is unrecognizable in dramatic transformation that will leave fans in shock

Jamie Lee Curtis has done it again—this time in a jaw-dropping transformation as Annette, a former Vegas showgirl now working as a cocktail waitress, in the upcoming film The Last Showgirl.

In a newly released shot from the movie, the 65-year-old actress looks worlds away from her usual self, donning a sun-baked tan, bright orange-red hair, and a sparkly, orange waitress uniform that could only belong in a Las Vegas casino.

Her look is completed by smoky eye makeup, silver lip gloss, and a bedazzled hat—a true homage to the grit and glam of Sin City.

In The Last Showgirl, which also stars Pamela Anderson and is directed by Gia Coppola, Jamie’s character embodies the vibrant yet weathered spirit of a woman who’s spent her life under neon lights and sequins.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly about her role, Jamie shared how she wanted Annette’s look to reflect the hard life of someone who’s lived in the Vegas spotlight for years. “There’s that term, especially for women, that says they look like they were ‘rode hard and put away wet,’” Jamie said candidly. “I wanted Annette’s look to show what years in the sun would do to someone.”

Pamela, who stars as the lead showgirl in the film, was impressed with Jamie’s commitment to her character. “During the table read, Jamie just kept getting more orange, with this frosty pink lipstick—it was incredible,” she laughed, recalling the first time she saw her co-star in character.

The film, set for release on January 10, 2025, tells the story of a showgirl forced to rethink her future when her show closes after a 30-year run. It’s bound to be a poignant tale of resilience, reinvention, and the often-hidden struggles behind the showbiz glitz.

Jamie has never shied away from embracing unconventional roles, and her fans have come to expect these incredible transformations. In Everything Everywhere All at Once, she famously took on the part of IRS inspector Deirdre Beaubeirdra, sporting a grey bob, oversized glasses, and an unfiltered look that she wore with pride.

The directors shared how Jamie actively shaped Deirdre’s quirky appearance, texting them outfit and hairstyle ideas to fully capture her character’s essence.

Jamie’s choice to “let it all hang out” for that role—proudly showing her natural stomach on-screen—gained her fans all over again. As she once shared, “I’ve been sucking my stomach in since I was 11, but for Deirdre, I released every muscle I used to hide that. I wanted to be real, to be her.”

Her commitment to authenticity continued with her role as Madame Leota in The Haunted Mansion, where she played a psychic whose floating head resides inside a crystal ball, proving once again that Jamie isn’t afraid to step outside the conventional Hollywood beauty box.

With The Last Showgirl, Jamie’s portrayal of Annette promises to be another masterclass in character transformation.

Fans can’t wait to see her back on the screen in all her “leathered” glory, embracing a role that celebrates every line, every experience, and every bit of the realness that Jamie Lee Curtis has come to embody so beautifully.