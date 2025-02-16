Kylie Jenner's secret tryst with Timothée Chalamet at BAFTAs 2025 - in a backless gown

Kylie Jenner just went to the BAFTAS for the very first time! The stunning mother-of-two was at one of the biggest red carpet events in the UK, of which Bvlgari is the official supporting partner, to support her boyfriend, leading man Timothée Chalamet, for his role in A Complete Unknown.

The Kardashians star skipped the red carpet, joining her beau as they watched the show from the star-studded audience.

WATCH: Best red carpet fashion at the 2025 BAFTAs

In an intimate snap, the pair could be seen chatting and Kylie was looking as beautiful as ever in a black gown emblazoned with chainmail applique, and the style also appeared to be backless.

© Getty Images for BAFTA Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the BAFTAs 2025

The social media sensation wore her raven tresses up in a chic chignon and her makeup looked as flawless as ever. What a stylish pair!

Kylie and Timothée - a romantic timeline

Kylie and Timothée were first romantically linked back in 2023. The pair have enjoyed many star-studded date nights in the last few months, but they haven't been pictured together on a red carpet yet.

Kylie also accompanied Timothée at the 2025 Golden Globes in January, spotting a stunning, iconic gown.

The sister of Kendall Jenner stole the show in a spring/summer 1999 silver chainmail Atelier Versace dress. The shimmering backless dress featured a cowl neckline and a sexy high-leg split, while the garment was adorned with a chainmail material and floral detail.

© Getty Images The couple attended the 82nd Annual Golden Globes together

Fans of 90s pop culture instantly noticed that Kylie’s dress was inspired by Elizabeth Hurley, who wore the exact same frock, but in lilac, to accompany her then-boyfriend, Hugh Grant to the 1999 CFDA Awards dinner. Uncanny!

© Instagram Kylie Jenner in her Versace dress at the Golden Globes

Of course, Kylie didn't rock up to the red carpet, but opted to sit with her BF at the ceremony instead.

Kylie and Timothee's first 'date'

The couple confirmed their romance almost two years ago, whilst packing on the PDA at one of Beyoncé's concerts at SoFi Stadium in LA.

© Sarah Stier Kylie and Timothee on one of their first public dates

They were joined by Kyle's sister, Kendall Jenner. In video footage released by TMZ, Kylie and Timothée were seen kissing and cuddling throughout the night. A few days later, they headed to the US Open Tennis Championships in New York, where they watched Novak Djokovic take on Daniil Medvedev in the final, wearing co-ordinating sport luxe outfits.