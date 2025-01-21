Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's middle child Fin is catching up to 6ft 2 dad in new photos

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's kids are growing up right in front of our eyes.

The couple are proud parents to Samuel, 12, Fin, 16, and Violet, 19, and they're looking more like their famous parents every day.

New photos show Ben as a doting dad taking Fin out for dinner in LA.

The teen — who recently celebrated their milestone birthday — showed off their dimples as they smiled coyly for the cameras while exiting the restaurant with Ben.

They wore a California State sweatshirt and their short hair was ruffled. Standing alongside the 6ft 2 Batman actor, Fin, proved they were catching up as they stood taller than Ben's shoulder.

© GoffPhotos.com Fin Affleck stepped out for dinner with their dad Ben Affleck

Fin's older sister has already hit the 6ft mark with their mom standing at 5ft 8.

Fin turned 16 on January 6 and it marked a big transformative year for the teen.

© GoffPhotos.com Fin has dimples like their mom Jennifer Garner

At the funeral for their grandfather, Fin revealed their new identity. They were born Seraphina, but took to the stage at the service, which was live streamed on Facebook, and for the first time, publicly introduced themselves as "Fin," saying: "Hello my name is Fin Affleck."

Ben and Jennifer Lopez also divorced last year after a short-lived marriage. But despite their breakup, Fin and their siblings have remained close to their former step-mom and her kids, Emme and Max.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Violet is taller than her mom

They've been spotted spending time together on various occasions proving their sibling bond is still going strong.

Ben and his first wife have also remained amicable and are focused on raising their children together.

Over the holidays, they put on a united front to serve food at a homeless shelter and more recently, Ben came to the rescue of his family as the LA wildfires encroached on their home in Pacific Palisades.

© Instagram Jennifer and her kids are still close with Ben's children

Their split a decade ago wasn't easy, and both have expressed the adoration they still have for one another.

Jennifer famously opened up about Ben's challenging personality and their breakup in an emotional interview with Vanity Fair in 2016.

© Juliano/X17online.com Ben and Jen reunited for Thanksgiving downtown Los Angeles

She explained: "I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him.

"And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can't have these three babies and so much of what we had. He's the love of my life. What am I going to do about that?"

She continued: "He's the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He's just a complicated guy. I always say, 'When his sun shines on you, you feel it.' But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it's cold. He can cast quite a shadow."