Victoria Beckham just schooled us all on how to wear a mini skirt in your 50s
Victoria Beckham is seen at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' on November 19, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. © GC Images

David Beckham's wife wows in a mini skirt for Cindy Crawford's birthday

Laura Sutcliffe
Fashion and Beauty News Editor
2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham just shared a picture of her and iconic 90s supermodel Cindy Crawford, wishing the star a happy birthday. In the snap, both ladies looked sensational, rocking classic black looks.

VB, however, rocked a tiny mini-skirt and her legs look glorious, don't you agree? 

Victoria Beckham wearing a mini skirt with Cindy Crawford
Victoria wowed in her mini skirt alongside Cindy Crawford

The former Spice Girl teamed the skirt with a tailored black blazer and stiletto heels and we think she looks outstanding.

It got us thinking - the mother-of-four is a great advert for wearing the mighty mini past a certain age. 

Society can dictate that people should stay away from certain styles once they hit 50, but Victoria proves this mantra is silly. It's all about styling your clothes in a way that flatters your figure and Posh nails it.

beckham family romeo's cloud23 launch © Victoria Beckham

By wearing high heels, she elongates the leg, and teaming in a tailored blazer makes the whole ensemble look timeless and classy. Black is also a shade that not only suits everyone but is super slimming.

Victoria Beckham's chic milky white manicure © GC Images

Victoria dressed head to toe in her own label, as always, and who can blame her? Speaking to Vogue Australia last year, the 50-year-old discussed her foray into fashion.

David and Victoria Beckham pose for photo in their huge dining hall at their Cotswolds farmhouse© Instagram

"It was always my passion to be in fashion and beauty. I’d obviously been in the Spice Girls. I took the plunge, and there was an innocence and naivety. If I knew then what I know now, I might not have had the courage to do it, but I didn’t really know anything about the industry. I went into fashion in a very honest, humble way."

Victoria Beckham's deep cherry red manicure © Corbis via Getty Images

Speaking about her vision, the mother of Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper mused: "I just wanted to create clothes I couldn’t find myself…And now after 17 years we’re proud to say that fashion in its own right is profitable, and for a ready-to-wear brand and an independent brand to be able to say that is a huge achievement…"

Victoria Beckham poses on a couch in a full burgundy-toned outfit© @victoriabeckham

"And now we’re building. I spent many years working on the foundations and now I can start to build the house that I always dreamed about. We have fashion that’s not just ready-to-wear but we have bags and shoes, we have beauty, which is enormously successful in its own right, and now I have fragrance, which for me is the halo of the brand. Now, that makes us a real house.”

