Victoria Beckham's £663 per month beauty routine revealed

The stunning Victoria Beckham turned 50 in April and has never looked more youthful and glowing. Although the fashion mogul has always credited a great diet and exercise in helping her wellbeing, a great selection of products in her bathroom cabinet no doubt aids her in looking so fresh.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham films her beauty routine

The former Spice Girl has been in the industry for almost 30 years and admits her skincare regime has adapted.

Victoria often uses her own brand - Victoria Beckham Beauty

She told Into The Gloss: "The older I get, the more my skin settles down... over time, you learn what works for you. I used to have quite bad skin when I was younger and I was constantly covering up spots and things like that. Luckily, I don’t have to worry too much about that anymore."

© Instagram Victoria uses some of her own skincare products, including the Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum

VB is the proud owner of Victoria Beckham Beauty - her company is loved by customers for classic makeup items and elite skincare favourites. In fact, VBB’s best-selling Satin Kajal Liner is so populat that one is sold every 30 seconds.

She admits her daily skincare regime now includes cleansing twice a day with her Victoria Beckham 'The Daily Cleansing Protocol', and she famously has used Meghan Markle's favourite skincare brand Sarah Chapman 'Skinesis Ultimate Cleanse' in the past. She also exfoliates with Lancer 'Skincare Polish', followed by the soothing Sarah Chapman '3D Moisture Infusion Mask' and a lymphatic massage with a Herbivore 'Jade De-Puffing Face Roller'. Next step is to apply the Victoria Beckham 'Beauty Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum', and finally the blue beauty that is the Augustinus Bader 'Rich Creme'.

Victoria's makeup look is always on point. The mother-of-four loves the iconic YSL 'Touche Eclat' pen, her Estee Lauder 'Pure Colour Matte Lipstick', and she uses Caudalie's 'Beauty Elixir' as a post-makeup setting spray which she has featured many times on her Instagram account.

© Instagram Skincare is important to Victoria

Online beauty retailer Escentual.com's Campaigns and PR Editor Ceryn Askins said: "Victoria has always had great taste, and her selections include some of the world's best premium beauty products and they have clearly helped to prevent signs of ageing and she looks utterly incredible at 50. Her makeup choices also are some of the finest products available and they highlight her skin's natural features in a subtle and understated way."

© Instagram VB always looks picture perfect

So, if you add up this pretty lot, it's going to set you back a whopping £663.93 to get the posh look!