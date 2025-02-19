Victoria Beckham risks a fashion faux pas in dress held together with nothing but safety pins

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria Beckham embraces her wild side in dress held together with nothing but safety pins
Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham is never afraid to experiment with her fashion choices, redefining timeless tailoring and classic silhouettes that have earned her eponymous fashion brand recognition ever since it launched in 2008. 

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, however, the wife of David Beckham appeared to showcase one of her most daring sartorial moments.

Victoria Beckham's safety-pin dress

Victoria Beckham wearing a black long-sleeved dress© Instagram
Victoria Beckham showed off her new design adorned with safety pins

Victoria shared two snaps with her 32.9 million followers, showcasing a unique, curve-hugging dress held together with nothing but safety pins.

The striking monochrome gown featured a dramatic, rippling train and ruched detailing on the hip - a signature element in several of Victoria's designs.

Victoria Beckham's dress featured a long train© Instagrasm
The fashion designer's dress featured a long train

Showing off the side of the dress, the former Spice Girl held back her hair, letting her original £65,000 marquise-cut diamond engagement ring take centre stage. 

Her choppy bob was worn in a sleek, straightened style, as the fashion mogul opted for minimal makeup for her day in the studio.

WATCH: David and Victoria Beckham's twinning fashion moments through the years

It's not clear if Victoria was teasing a new safety pin-focused design for her fashion collection or if she was simply showing a behind-the-scenes moment alongside her ateliers, but either way, the safety pin is an often overlooked sartorial accessory.

Elizabeth Hurley makes the safety pin a sartorial masterpiece

Elizabeth Hurley smiling in her famous safety pin dress© Getty Images
Elizabeth Hurley in her famous safety pin dress

In 1994, Elizabeth Hurley cemented her place in fashion history when she arrived at the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral on the arm of her then-boyfriend, Hugh Grant, wearing an unforgettable black Versace gown held together by oversized gold safety pins. 

At the time, the actress was relatively unknown, with only a few minor acting credits to her name. However, the daring red carpet moment catapulted her into the spotlight, and within a year, she became the face of Estée Lauder and landed major roles in Austin Powers, Bedazzled, and Inspector Morse.

Elizabeth Hurley at the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral in 1994© Tom Wargacki
Elizabeth wore her stylish bob haircut in a side-parted style

In an exclusive interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2019, Liz reminisced on the night and the dress, saying: "I was so unprepared for what happened that night. I urgently needed to find a dress to wear for Hugh’s premiere, and in those days I had no idea about fashion." 

After contacting a PR agency that let her borrow that gown for the night, Liz recalled doing her "own hair and makeup, fighting Hugh for the mirror, which wasn’t even full-length, in our tiny one-bedroom flat."

