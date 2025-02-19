Victoria Beckham risks a fashion faux pas in dress held together with nothing but safety pins

Victoria Beckham is never afraid to experiment with her fashion choices, redefining timeless tailoring and classic silhouettes that have earned her eponymous fashion brand recognition ever since it launched in 2008.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, however, the wife of David Beckham appeared to showcase one of her most daring sartorial moments.

© Instagrasm The fashion designer's dress featured a long train Showing off the side of the dress, the former Spice Girl held back her hair, letting her original £65,000 marquise-cut diamond engagement ring take centre stage. Her choppy bob was worn in a sleek, straightened style, as the fashion mogul opted for minimal makeup for her day in the studio.

WATCH: David and Victoria Beckham's twinning fashion moments through the years It's not clear if Victoria was teasing a new safety pin-focused design for her fashion collection or if she was simply showing a behind-the-scenes moment alongside her ateliers, but either way, the safety pin is an often overlooked sartorial accessory.

Elizabeth Hurley makes the safety pin a sartorial masterpiece © Getty Images Elizabeth Hurley in her famous safety pin dress In 1994, Elizabeth Hurley cemented her place in fashion history when she arrived at the premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral on the arm of her then-boyfriend, Hugh Grant, wearing an unforgettable black Versace gown held together by oversized gold safety pins. At the time, the actress was relatively unknown, with only a few minor acting credits to her name. However, the daring red carpet moment catapulted her into the spotlight, and within a year, she became the face of Estée Lauder and landed major roles in Austin Powers, Bedazzled, and Inspector Morse.