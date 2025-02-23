Victoria Beckham, 50 just proved you can rock a sheer cut-out bodysuit at any age

Victoria Beckham is always our source of inspiration when it comes to effortless sophistication, but her latest ensemble is easily one of her more daring outfits.

Showcasing several of the pieces from her eponymous fashion brand's latest collection on Instagram, the wife of David Beckham wore a striking port-hued lace bodysuit, elevated with knitted sleeves.

Victoria, 50, paired the sheer bodysuit with a boned chiffon skirt, strategically layering her leotard with the statement piece. Adding drama to her look, the mother-of-four slipped into burgundy point-toe heels to elongate her silhouette.

© @victoriabeckham The style mogul sported a full look from her brand Victoria Beckham

As for beauty, VB stayed loyal to her sleek, center-parted hair which was swept into a polished low ponytail. Makeup-wise, she opted for a radiant, natural complexion with subtly contoured cheeks, a soft smoky eye, and a nude lip.

Victoria's rule-breaking fashion

© @victoriabeckham Victoria's sheer bodysuit is so striking

Fashion rules are meant to be rewritten, and VB has long been at the forefront of this movement. Taking a leaf out of her Spice Girl look book, the fashion mogul's leotard is, in her own words, "Provocative but polished."

Typically, sheer fabrics are often considered reserved for younger generations, but Victoria proves that modern elegance doesn't have to have an age limit. By choosing timeless cuts, rich tones, and sophisticated styling, Victoria makes a strong case for embracing translucent clothing at any age.

"The Sleeveless High Neck Bodysuit in Port is a favourite of Victoria’s and a highlight from the SS25 runway. Meticulously crafted from a sheer lace pointelle knit, it has a sleeveless silhouette, fitted funnel neck, adjustable snap closure and a centre back concealed zip," her website reads.

It's not the first time this week Victoria has defied sartorial expectations, with the former Spice Girl sharing a photograph of herself wearing a sky-high mini skirt.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria has proven that fashion has no age limit

As HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe writes, "Society can dictate that people should stay away from certain styles once they hit 50, but Victoria proves this mantra is silly. It's all about styling your clothes in a way that flatters your figure and Posh nails it."

Offering her two cents on her personal style and success of her brand, Victoria told Vogue Australia last year: "I just wanted to create clothes I couldn’t find myself… And now after 17 years we’re proud to say that fashion in its own right is profitable, and for a ready-to-wear brand and an independent brand to be able to say that is a huge achievement…"