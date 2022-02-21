Victoria and David Beckham's castle wedding had 430 unknown attendees The Beckhams got married in Ireland

The saying, "It takes a village to raise a child" could also be applied to planning weddings – especially if you're Victoria and David Beckham.

The couple's grand nuptials in 1999 no doubt took meticulous planning, with over 200 guests in attendance as they celebrated at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland. As well as celebrity names such as best man Gary Neville, Victoria's Spice Girls bandmates and David's Manchester United and England teammates, there was also reportedly a whopping 437 extra attendees in the form of staff to help the day run smoothly.

David Beckham shares rare wedding day footage on 21st anniversary

In keeping with the regal venue, Victoria wore two wedding dresses on her big day. The first was a Vera Wang satin ballgown with a corseted top and full skirt, which she accessorised with a diamond and gold tiara and crucifix necklace that had been a gift from David.

She later changed into a vibrant purple one-shoulder dress with floral applique at her reception, while David wore a matching suit.

The Beckhams got married in Ireland in 1999

David and Victoria, who are parents to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, married on 4 July 1999 following a two-year relationship.

Now, thoughts have turned to how their eldest son Brooklyn, who acted as the couple's adorable ring bearer, will celebrate his own wedding with his fiancee Nicola Peltz.

It's not known if they will need as many staff as the Beckhams, but the couple spoke of their wedding in detail for the first time while cooking a delicious Valentine's Day meal with Vogue magazine.

Victoria was given a gorgeous engagement ring in 1998

Brooklyn said: "Full wedding prep mode and it's a lot of fun. It's strange, because the more wedding meetings that we have, the more real it feels. Like it still kind of feels fake, in a way. I'm excited. I'm wearing a Yarmulke."

"Yes, Jewish wedding," added Nicola.

Explaining their wedding weekend in further detail, Nicola continued: "So, the Friday night, Brooklyn's gonna stay with my dad, my brothers, and then his dad and his brothers and have like a boy slumber party.

"And I'm going to stay with the girls. So, from the Friday night dinner, we're not going to see each other until we get married in the afternoon. We've been panicking about it, this one night apart."

