Chelsea Handler, 50, displays phenomenal physique in tiny bikini to mark major milestone

Chelsea Handler put her incredible physique front and center on Tuesday when she celebrated her milestone 50th birthday.

The comedian looked sensational in a bright red bikini to hit the slopes on her special day with several of her girlfriends.

Chelsea shared a video on Instagram of her confidently skiing down a mountain with nothing on but her tiny two-piece, a pair of gloves, a hat, and goggles.

She looked radiant with a huge smile on her face and appeared makeup-free to highlight her youthful complexion.

The birthday girl used the opportunity to also plug her new memoir, "I'll Have What She's Having", which was released on her big day.

She wrote: "Today is the day I turn 50! Today is also the day my 7th book, I'LL HAVE WHAT SHE'S HAVING, is out.

"Give it to someone you love who needs a little boost or injection of confidence. If you want the recipe, baby I got it!! #MidCenturyJoy. Thanks to all the chicks that showed up to ski in their [bikinis]."

Chelsea's youthful appearance isn't surprising as over the last few years, she has become more focused on her health, especially when it comes to her diet.

"I eat every three to four hours," she told Women's Health. "I always make sure I have something every three to four hours because a nutritionist once taught me it's the best way to control your blood sugar levels."

She explained: "I think when you consistently feed your body, you have less of an inclination to [pig out]. I like to eat light, and I don't overdo it now. When I'm eating, I take my time and pay attention to when I'm full."

She also sticks to a routine to maintain her healthier lifestyle.

"I wake up at 6 a.m.," she told the publication. "It doesn't matter what country or what state or what time zone I'm in; I always wake up at six exactly. My biorhythm knows that it's 6 a.m. somewhere, just like it knows it's five o'clock somewhere when I need to start drinking."

Chelsea has also learned to accept her body the older she gets. "I feel good about the way I look," she told Oprah Daily.

"I don't care about the cellulite on my thighs. I don't try to hide my body when I get up off a beach and walk in, like, broad sunlight, you know – I'm not covering myself up with a towel anymore. It's just an ease."

As for turning 50, Chelsea said: "I think you spend so much of your youth worrying about the mistakes you've made and then worrying about the future and if you're going to be okay.

"At a certain point, when you turn 50, you realize there's enough data that you've accumulated to instill the confidence in you to know that you're the one who got yourself here, and you're the one who's going to get you there and to the next place and to the next place. And so it's all about the present moment."