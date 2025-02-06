Grease star Stockard Channing, 80, gives off Sandy vibes in new head-turning photos you can't miss

Stockard Channing gave a nod to her iconic movie Grease and channeled her inner Sandy Olsson during her latest appearance on Wednesday.

The 80-year-old, who played Rizzo in the 1978 film, rocked up to The Duke of York's Theatre in London's West End for a promotional event for her new production, Elektra.

Stockard looked incredible in a pair of leather pants with black boots, which she teamed with a navy blue pinstripe blazer and glossy red lip.

Stockard has made London her home after relocating from Maine following the death of her long-time partner, cinematographer Daniel Gillham, who died in 2014.

"I enjoyed living here, the friendships I had, I kept, I was spending months at a time here. And then I was here during Covid, and that sort of cemented everything," she told The Times.

"I realized that I was happier here. Also at my age, people get sick, and people die, and people move away. And that started to happen. Now I live here, and I'm really grateful that I was able to pull it off."

Stockard will celebrate her 81st birthday on February 13 and admitted that as the day approaches, she realizes that "memory is very, very tricky" to hold onto.

Recalling an old Polaroid of herself and her friends in New York, all wearing silly hats, Stockard explained: "I look at that joy, and I'm like, I don't know what I feel about this, because it's painful to look at the past, and yet you say, what happened?

"I don't know what to do with memory; where you put it, how you don't let it overshadow your moment."

She added: "I consciously try to be in the moment because there's a lot of things conspiring to take you away – friends of a similar age who are still enmeshed in the past."

One thing Stockard is certain she doesn't want for her birthday is a new romantic relationship.

"No, I think that would be such a pain in the [expletive]," she stated to the publication. "I'm consolidating, thank you very much. I'm very happy with the friends I have. No. Life is good. Life is very good."

Stockard has been married four times: to Walter Channing Jr., from 1964 to 1967; Paul Schmidt, from 1969 to 1976; David Debin, from 1976 to 1980; and David Rawle, from 1982 to 1988.

Speaking about her relationships to The Guardian in 2006, she explained: "What have I learned from my divorces? I know that nobody gets married to get divorced. I don't think I'll get married another time."

As for her career, Stockard is thrilled with her new role, which sees her star opposite Marvel star Brie Larson.

"It's sort of great for me to be working with people so much younger than myself right now. We're a very happy company, we all get along," she said.

"It's not that it's gonna be new best friends, I don't mean that. I think it’s just incredibly important to update the file – fluff the pillows, change the sheets, you know. It's a balancing act."