Ariana Grande steals the show in head turning fairytale pink frock at the Oscars

Ariana Grande stole the show at the 2025 Academy Awards, making a breathtaking entrance in a gown that was nothing short of a fairytale dream.

Channeling her inner Glinda the Good Witch, the songstress arrived on the red carpet in a spectacular Schiaparelli creation that turned heads and cemented her status as a true style icon.

The custom-designed gown featured an extravagant structured peplum bodice that cascaded into a flowing, shimmering tulle skirt in the softest shade of blush pink.

The architectural silhouette paid homage to classic Hollywood glamour while maintaining an avant-garde edge, perfectly suited for the Best Supporting Actress nominee.

Ariana kept her accessories minimal, letting the gown take center stage, opting for delicate diamond earrings and a dainty necklace that subtly complemented her look.

Her signature winged eyeliner and a glossy nude lip completed the ethereal ensemble, while her hair was styled into a sleek, elegant bun that further emphasized her timeless beauty.

As she posed for the cameras, Ariana exuded an air of effortless grace, blowing kisses to the crowd and flashing her signature megawatt smile.

The gown, with its intricate detailing and voluminous skirt, moved beautifully with every step she took, making her every bit the leading lady of the evening.

The star's big night was not just about fashion. Ariana is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in 'Wicked,' a nomination that she describes as a "dream come true." She took to Instagram earlier in the day to share her gratitude, writing: "Picking my head up in between sobs to say thank you so much to @theacademy for this unfathomable recognition. I cannot stop crying, to no one’s surprise. I’m humbled and deeply honored to be in such brilliant company."

The pop icon-turned-actress is up against Monica Barbaro ('A Complete Unknown'), Felicity Jones ('The Brutalist'), Isabella Rossellini ('Conclave'), and Zoe Saldaña ('Emilia Pérez'). But regardless of the outcome, Ariana is simply overjoyed to be part of this milestone moment in her career.

"I am so deeply proud of my beautiful 'Wicked' family," she continued in her heartfelt Instagram post. "I am so proud of my Elphie, my sister, my dear @cynthiaerivo. Your brilliance is never-ending and you deserve every flower (tulip) in every garden. I love you unconditionally, always."

Ariana’s transition from pop superstar to serious actress has been nothing short of inspiring. Fans have been eagerly awaiting her portrayal of Glinda in the highly anticipated 'Wicked' adaptation, and with her Oscar nomination, it’s clear that her performance has left a lasting impact. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film is set to be one of the biggest releases of the year, and Ariana has poured her heart and soul into bringing the beloved character to life.

"Thank you @jonmchu for taking this chance on me and for being the most unbelievably brilliant leader, human being, and most fierce friend. I am so deeply proud of my beautiful 'Wicked' family," she added.