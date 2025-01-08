Ariana Grande nails prom night glamour in rare PDA moment with boyfriend Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande leaned into prom night glamour as she slipped into a spaghetti-strap satin gown accessorized with a matching satin shawl as she graced the National Board of Review Gala on Sunday night.

Joining her Wicked co-stars, including Cynthia Erivo and boyfriend Ethan Slater, the Grammy Award-winning artist slipped into the ritzy Cipriani 42nd Street for a night celebrating the best of cinema.

Ari carried a $7,400 'Mini Beaded Squeeze Bag' from Loewe, a charming statement accessory to complement her whimsy aesthetic.

© Getty Images for National Board Ariana and Ethan met on the set of Wicked in 2022

Staying loyal to her signature hairstyle, the 31-year-old swept her buttery blonde hair into a high ponytail, styling her new baby bangs in a side part to highlight her fairy-like features.

© Getty Ethan Slater and Ariana Grande accept the Best Film Award for "Wicked"

In a rare move, Ariana cosied up to her new beau Ethan as the pair engaged in several unexpected public displays of affection.

From gazing into each other's eyes to leaning on one another, and even holding hands at the table, could the couple finally have confirmed their romance publicly?

© Getty Ethan and Ariana shared several sweet moments as they sat next to each other at the awards show

Father-of-one Ethan, 32, looked dapper in a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt and matching tie.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's Wicked love story explained © Getty Images Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are costars in Wicked Ariana's relationship status has been a hot topic ever since the yes, and? singer filed for divorce from Dalton Gomez in September 2023, with the marriage officially coming to an end on 19 March 2024.

© Instagram Ariana and Dalton officially divorced in March 2024 Both Ariana and Ethan were married to their respective former partners, Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay, when they first met on the set of Wicked in 2022. Nine months into filming, Spongebob actor Ethan filed for divorce from his highschool sweetheart.

© Getty Images Ethan Slater married his childhood sweetheart Lily Jay "I confidently moved to another country with my 2-month-old baby and my husband to support his career. Consumed by the magic and mundanity of new motherhood, I didn’t understand the growing distance between us," Lily wrote in a candid essay on her divorce for The Cut.