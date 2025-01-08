Ariana Grande nails prom night glamour in rare PDA moment with boyfriend Ethan Slater

Ariana Grande leaned into prom night glamour as she slipped into a spaghetti-strap satin gown accessorized with a matching satin shawl as she graced the National Board of Review Gala on Sunday night.
Joining her Wicked co-stars, including Cynthia Erivo and boyfriend Ethan Slater, the Grammy Award-winning artist slipped into the ritzy Cipriani 42nd Street for a night celebrating the best of cinema.
Ari carried a $7,400 'Mini Beaded Squeeze Bag' from Loewe, a charming statement accessory to complement her whimsy aesthetic.
Staying loyal to her signature hairstyle, the 31-year-old swept her buttery blonde hair into a high ponytail, styling her new baby bangs in a side part to highlight her fairy-like features.
In a rare move, Ariana cosied up to her new beau Ethan as the pair engaged in several unexpected public displays of affection.
From gazing into each other's eyes to leaning on one another, and even holding hands at the table, could the couple finally have confirmed their romance publicly?
Father-of-one Ethan, 32, looked dapper in a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt and matching tie.
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater's Wicked love story explained
Ariana's relationship status has been a hot topic ever since the yes, and? singer filed for divorce from Dalton Gomez in September 2023, with the marriage officially coming to an end on 19 March 2024.
Both Ariana and Ethan were married to their respective former partners, Dalton Gomez and Lilly Jay, when they first met on the set of Wicked in 2022. Nine months into filming, Spongebob actor Ethan filed for divorce from his highschool sweetheart.
"I confidently moved to another country with my 2-month-old baby and my husband to support his career. Consumed by the magic and mundanity of new motherhood, I didn’t understand the growing distance between us," Lily wrote in a candid essay on her divorce for The Cut.
While Ariana has never officially confirmed her romance with her Wicked co-star, his ex-wife alluded to the pair's relationship. "I really never thought I would get divorced. Especially not just after giving birth to my first child and especially not in the shadow of my husband’s new relationship with a celebrity," she wrote.
Ariana and Ethan have remained tight-lipped about their unexpected love story, but haven't held back from showing their affection for one another as they continue to ride the Wicked wave and socialise in Hollywood's most exclusive circles.
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage