Jennifer Lopez pours curves into metallic gown for stunning appearance at pre-Oscars party
jennifer lopez sitting down at grammys© Getty Images

The Jenny from the Block singer attended the CAA party in LA  

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Jennifer Lopez put her grief to one side to attend the CAA pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on Friday following the death of her longtime friend and hairstylist Jesus Guerrero.

The 55-year-old singer looked gorgeous for her appearance at The Living Room, wearing a floor-length, metallic gold knitted gown that boasted long sleeves and a high neck.

The figure-hugging dress highlighted Jennifer's famous curves and complemented her blonder locks, which were styled in loose waves cascading down her chest.

Her bronzed complexion showcased her high cheekbones, and she added a glossy lip to her pearly-white smile, accessorizing with a sparkling gold and black box clutch.

Jennifer joined a host of other famous names, including Anna Kendrick, Jane Fonda, and Olivia Wilde, at the party ahead of the 97th Academy Awards ceremony, which will be held on Sunday at Hollywood's Dolby Theater.

jennifer lopez in gold floor length dress posing for photo© Getty Images for Creative Artist
Jennifer looked gorgeous in her gold metallic dress

Celebrities attend CAA pre-Oscars party

1/6

jennifer lopez leaning against jane fonda© Getty Images for Creative Artist

Jennifer Lopez & Jane Fonda

Jennifer enjoyed mingling with Jane Fonda.

2/6

olivia wilde posing next to riley keough© Getty Images for Creative Artist

Olivia Wilde & Riley Keough

Olivia Wilde and Riley Keough both looked gorgeous in their sleek ensembles. 

3/6

anna kendrick posing next to diane warren© Getty Images for Creative Artist

Anna Kendrick & Diane Warren

Anna Kendrick and Diane Warren both opted for smart/causal vibes.

4/6

jerry bruckheimer anna osceola jon hamm posing for photo© Getty Images for Creative Artist

Jerry Bruckheimer, Anna Osceola & Jon Hamm

Film and television producer Jerry Bruckheimer posed for a photo with Jon Hamm and his wife, Anna Osceola.

5/6

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott posing for photo © Getty Images for Creative Artist

Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel looked gorgeous in her LBD alongside her dapper husband, Jonathan Scott.

6/6

ana de armas posing for photo in front of records© Getty Images for Creative Artist

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas added some bling to her look with a sequinned skirt.

Jennifer's appearance at the party comes after she paid an emotional tribute to Jesus following his sudden death at the age of 34 last weekend.

Alongside a black and white image of Jesus, she penned: "It's no surprise your mother gave you the name Jesus. You were gentle and kind and loving, quiet and unassuming, but so powerful, and your presence was felt the minute you walked into any room.

"You never demanded the spotlight. You never needed to make a sound to be recognized, your heart and your talent did that as effortlessly as you artistry did. I’ve been having trouble putting the words together the last few days. The truth is I’m still in shock that such a beautiful young life has come to an end. It seems senseless and unfair.

"I know your family is brokenhearted as am I and everyone else who knew you. Your spirit moved on to the next phase beyond this life but I know wherever you are there is beauty and light. And the beauty and light you left here will live on forever. Rest in peace, sweet angel."

Jesus had been working with the "Jenny From The Block" singer for her performance at Saadiyat Nights in Abu Dhabi just a few days before his death. He died in a US hospital after falling sick with a mystery illness.

Kylie Jenner with hairstylist Jesus Guerrero© Instagram
Jesus also worked with Kylie Jenner

The hair mogul's sister, Gris Guerrero, revealed to US Weekly that Jennifer encouraged Jesus to seek medical help when he became unwell.

"I am very grateful for everything she did [for him]. [And telling him] to go to the doctor and not to work and to get rest," said Gris.

She continued: "We are getting some help, but it is a waiting game for everyone to do what they can to get answers."

jennifer lopez with long sleek hairstyle© Instagram
Jesus worked with Jennifer just before his death

"We have been able to track every one of his steps, but we don't know what got him sick or what was [the] sickness," she added.

"It all happened suddenly, and no one knows why. Everyone on his team did everything they could to get him to the doctors because he was not well. They told him he was not going to work; he should see a doctor and rest. And he wanted to come home."

