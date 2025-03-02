Demi Moore's daring silver gown is the ultimate distraction ahead of big moment

Demi Moore dazzled in a breathtaking silver custom Armani Privé gown as she graced the red carpet at the 2025 Oscars.

The 61-year-old actress, nominated for Best Actress for her transformative performance in The Substance, arrived at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles looking every bit the movie star in a form-fitting gown that shimmered with intricate crystal embellishments.

The floor-length masterpiece featured a structured corset bodice that accentuated Demi’s slender frame, while the mermaid silhouette trailed elegantly behind her.

The dazzling silver fabric, reminiscent of Old Hollywood glamour, was adorned with delicate, overlapping sequin patterns that glistened under the flashing cameras.

A plunging neckline added a modern edge, and the sculptural hip details gave the ensemble a touch of couture drama. The Ghost actress paired the gown with a set of dazzling diamond drop earrings and a matching bracelet that further enhanced her radiant look.

© WireImage Demi is nominated for best actress

Demi kept her long, jet-black locks styled in soft waves cascading over her shoulders, allowing her stunning gown to take center stage.

Her makeup was kept classic, with a luminous glow, soft pink lips, and subtly defined eyes that highlighted her striking features. Every detail of her look exuded confidence and elegance, making it one of the most talked-about red carpet appearances of the evening.

© WireImage Demi was dripping in diamonds on the red carpet

The star’s nomination for Best Actress marks a triumphant moment in her decades-long career. In The Substance, Demi takes on the role of Elisabeth Sparkle, a former actress and fitness guru navigating the pressures of ageism in Hollywood.

Her performance has been widely praised, earning her a string of awards this season, including a Golden Globe and a SAG Award. Now, as she competes against fellow nominees Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Mikey Madison (Anora), and Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here), the excitement surrounding her potential win is palpable.

Speaking about her nomination, Demi expressed her gratitude for the recognition and the significance of the film’s message.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Demi's daring gown was the ultimate distraction

"Being nominated for an Oscar is an incredible honor, and these last few months have been beyond my wildest dreams. Truly, there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents," she shared.

"I am deeply humbled. This is a time of incredible contrasts, and right now, my heart is with my friends, family, neighbors, and community here in L.A. The fires have devastated so many lives, but to see the way our community has united leaves me in awe of the resilience and compassion that defines us."

© Variety via Getty Images Demi Moore at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards held at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall

Demi’s daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah Willis, have been by her side throughout the awards season, showing their unwavering support.

The trio made a stylish appearance at a pre-Oscars event on Saturday night, celebrating their mother’s incredible achievements.

Scout even shared a sweet tribute on Instagram, posting a photo of herself wearing a The Substance-themed graphic T-shirt, while Rumer sported a sweatshirt emblazoned with the words "Demi F------ Moore" in bold lettering.