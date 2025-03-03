Halle Berry makes incredibly youthful appearance in disco ball dress on Oscars red carpet

Halle Berry knows how to make an entrance, and at the 2025 Academy Awards, she did just that—turning heads in a breathtaking Christian Siriano creation that shimmered under the dazzling lights of Hollywood’s biggest night.

The Oscar-winning actress, 58, looked incredibly youthful as she stepped onto the red carpet in a strapless silver gown adorned with hundreds of mirrored embellishments, creating a dazzling disco-ball effect.

The sculpted silhouette featured sheer side panels dripping in delicate crystal detailing, offering the perfect balance of high glamour and modern edge.

Adding even more sparkle to the look, Halle accessorized with elegant chain-link bracelets, diamond huggie earrings, and a collection of dazzling rings. Her choice of footwear—a pair of sky-high lucite heels—completed the ensemble, ensuring she quite literally shone from head to toe.

The Monster’s Ball star took center stage at the prestigious event, where she served as a presenter for the glittering evening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the Oscars promised an unforgettable night, and Halle, as always, delivered on both style and presence.

Halle remains a defining figure in Academy Awards history, having become the first Black woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress for her unforgettable performance in Monster’s Ball in 2002.

It was a moment that changed Hollywood forever, yet more than two decades later, she remains the only Black woman to have taken home the coveted prize in that category.

"I’m still eternally miffed that no Black woman has come behind me for that Best Actress Oscar," she told Marie Claire in September 2024. "I’m continually saddened by that year after year. And it’s certainly not because there has been nobody deserving."

This year, all eyes are on Cynthia Erivo, who has received her second Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Elphaba Thropp in Wicked. Cynthia previously earned a nod in 2019 for her powerhouse performance as Harriet Tubman in Harriet, and should she take home the gold, she would make history once again.

Over the years, Halle has perfected the art of making a statement at the Oscars. Just last year, she wowed in a sleek white Tamara Ralph halter gown featuring a daring thigh-high slit, adorned with shimmering rosettes. It was in that look that she took the stage to present Michelle Yeoh with the Best Actress award for Everything Everywhere All at Once—a landmark moment as Michelle became the first Asian woman to win the category, and only the second woman of color after Halle.

In 2023, she made another unforgettable style move, rewearing the iconic Elie Saab dress she originally donned for her historic 2002 Oscars win.

The strapless, floral-embroidered gown—one of the most memorable red-carpet dresses of all time—was given new life on the runway during the 1001 Nights fashion event celebrating Elie Saab’s legendary career.